NFL: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers
Packers vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate Canada
Skate Canada: Kaori Sakamoto tops short program; Alysa Liu makes Grand Prix return
AUTO: OCT 19 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
“You gotta be … kidding me!” Christopher Bell discusses pain of losing in Las Vegas

nbc_pl_update_241025.jpg
PL Update: Wood leads Forest past Leicester City
nbc_fnia_differenceclip_241025.jpg
Lamb motivated by outside noise with Cowboys
nbc_nas_miamiqual_241025.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Miami

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers
Packers vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate Canada
Skate Canada: Kaori Sakamoto tops short program; Alysa Liu makes Grand Prix return
AUTO: OCT 19 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
“You gotta be … kidding me!” Christopher Bell discusses pain of losing in Las Vegas

nbc_pl_update_241025.jpg
PL Update: Wood leads Forest past Leicester City
nbc_fnia_differenceclip_241025.jpg
Lamb motivated by outside noise with Cowboys
nbc_nas_miamiqual_241025.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Miami

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
As expected, Bronny James to spend time in G-League after Lakers road trip

  
Published October 25, 2024 07:30 PM

It was a great story on opening night, LeBron James and son Bronny James making history as the first father-son duo ever to take an NBA court together.

However, that’s not going to be the norm.

What is expected more this season is Bronny in the G-League, where he can get the run to develop his game to an NBA level. That will start once the Lakers return from their upcoming five-game road trip, reports Shams Charania and Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The Lakers return from their road trip on Nov. 6, and the South Bay Lakers (the Lakers’ G-League affiliate) start their season at home on Nov. 9 against Salt Lake. For the rest of the season, Bronny is expected to move between the big club and the G-League affiliate (they both practice at the same facility in Los Angeles).

One thing Bronny’s agent, Rich Paul, was able to secure for his young player — and something very rare for a No. 55 pick — is a regular NBA contract, not a two-way deal. Bronny is making NBA money for the next couple of years.

For the next couple of weeks, Bronny will be with the big club and could get some minutes in the next five games, particularly some garbage time minutes if the Lakers can blow out teams such as Detroit or Toronto. However, his run will be very limited in games that matter to the Lakers.

Bronny has work to do to get his shot, handle, and offensive decision-making up to an NBA level, and the best way to do that is a combination of focused practices and plenty of game action — something he can get in the G-League. He has NBA potential, now comes the work — out of the spotlight — to make that a reality.

