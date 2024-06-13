Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE: Updates, score, news, stats, highlights for NBA Finals Game 3

The NBA Finals have shifted to American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX for Game 3 as Luka Doncic and the Mavericks look to climb back into this series against the Boston Celtics. Jayson Tatum and co. claimed both games in Boston but it was not without consequence as Kristaps Porzingis left Game 2 early with a “torn medial retinaculum”. According to Celtics’ Head Coach Joe Mazzulla it is a “serious injury”. Late this afternoon, Porzingis was ruled out for Game 3.

Porzingis was a major factor in Game 1 at both ends of the court with 20 points, 6 boards, and 3 blocks. He was less dominant in Game 2, but his length was a factor at both ends.

3:23 Left in Quarter #1

Dallas Mavericks 25

Boston Celtics 19

Luka and Kyrie each with 9 points but here comes Jayson Tatum with 8 points.

Odds Update:

Boston Celtics (+160) vs. Dallas Mavericks (-210)

Spread: Mavericks -4.5 | O/U: 218.5

Its a Paint Party for the Mavs. All but 4 of their 22 points have been scored in the lane through the first seven minutes of Game 3.

Luka Doncic and the Mavs open Game 3 shooting 69.2% from the field (9-13) and the lead is 19-9 over Boston.

Boston takes the 1st timeout of the game:

10:09 Left in Quarter #1

Mavericks 9

Celtics 2

Luka Doncic with 5 early points for Dallas.

And the first bucket is scored by...........

Kyrie Irving (+650)

Who will score first tonight? Here are the starters for each side and their odds to bury Bucket #1.

Jaylen Brown +500

Daniel Gafford +550

Luka Doncic +550

Kyrie Irving +650

Jayson Tatum +800

Al Horford +1000

Jrue Holiday +1000

P.J. Washington +1000

Derrick White +1200

Derrick Jones Jr. +1200

Jayson Tatum has dominated the stat sheet in Game 3 of every round for the Celtics in the 2024 Playoffs:

@ Miami Heat 22-11-6

@ Cleveland Cavaliers 33-13-6

@ Indiana Pacers 36-10-8

His odds to secure a Triple Double tonight: +1500

NBA Finals Game 3 Odds Update:

Boston Celtics (+124) vs. Dallas Mavericks (-148)

Spread: Mavericks -3 | O/U: 213.5

Since the announcement that Porzingis is out, not a surprise that the line has moved from Dallas -2.5 to Dallas -3 with the Total dropping 0.5 points as well.

This is just the third time in 2024 that the Celtics are underdogs. The other two times were against the Milwaukee Bucks…and on both occasions Boston suffered double-digit losses.

Most bet (tickets) player props @ BetMGM

1. Jrue Holiday over 10.5 assists/rebounds (-145)

2. Luka Doncic under 9.5 assists (-145)

3. Jayson Tatum over 9.5 rebounds (-120)

· 99% of bets are on the over

4. Kyrie Irving over 23.5 points (-105)

5. Sam Hauser over 1.5 three-pointers (+130)

Earlier today Jerry West, “The Logo”, passed away at the age of 86. Condolences and memories are pouring in from all corners of the NBA family.

I met Jerry West for the first time in 1979 at the Forum where he introduced me to Bill Sharman, Chick Hearn, and then Laker owner Jack Kent Cooke. My father, agent and I negotiated over lunch then Jerry took me to the locker room to show me my Lakers jersey. I started to cry and… pic.twitter.com/o9xMDu50Wv — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 12, 2024

Michael Jordan pays respects to Jerry West 👏 pic.twitter.com/dx3PUxnLuY — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 12, 2024

The NBA Finals return to Dallas tonight on the anniversary of their 2011 Title. Can Luka and co. channel Dirk Nowitzki and mount a comeback in the series?