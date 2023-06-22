Breaking down Warriors trade for Chris Paul, sending Poole, pick to Wizards

The Golden State Warriors are taking the “damn the luxury tax, full speed ahead” approach to next season and another run at an NBA title.

The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade Chris Paul to the Warriors for Jordan Poole, Ryan Hollins, a top-20 protected 2030 first-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and since confirmed by a number of others.

The Wizards had just received CP3 as part of the trade that sent Bradley Beal to the Suns, and nobody thought Paul would be with Washington long. He also wanted to get back out West, close to his family in Los Angeles, and playing for the Warriors does fill that requirement.

It is an all-in move by the Warriors, although one that raises questions. For the Wizards, it’s the first of many players they got in trades that they will flip for picks and other players (including Poole). Here is a quick breakdown of the trade.

• First, a bit of CBA housekeeping: This trade cannot be officially consummated until July 6. Poole’s extension starting at $27.5 million does not kick in until July 1, and then there is a moratorium until the sixth. Also, while this may be perceived as part of the Beal trade, the Wizards are technically making two trades, one to acquire Paul and one to send him out to the Warriors.

• This is an all-in for this season move by the Warriors, with ownership clearly signing off on a massive tax bill for one more year to chase a ring. Next season Paul’s $30 million contract is off the books, as is Klay Thompson who is entering the final season of his max contract. (The Warriors can talk contract extension with Thompson, but that would be at a lower price than the $43.2 million he makes this season.)

• Trading Poole and going all-in on next season are both signs the Warriors will re-sign Draymond Green, who opted out of his $27.6 million contract for next season as expected . While the sides need to figure out money and years, expect Green back in the Bay Area.

• Paul may not be his peak, All-NBA self at age 38, but he is still a good point guard who averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists per game last season. He is a high IQ player who can figure out how to play next to Stephen Curry, plus may often run the offense when Curry is off the floor.

• That said, there are fit questions. Paul likes to walk the ball up the floor, survey the defense and make a patient, studied decision on how to initiate the offense to take advantage of a mismatch. The Warriors are at their best when they are an up-tempo team getting stops and then running in transition, with Thompson and Curry (among others) willing to stop and pop from the arc. CP3 needs to adjust to the Warriors’ game, he can’t drag them down into a slog.

• Also, Paul is a strong personality willing to get in the face of teammates who make mistakes in his eyes. Can he adjust to being in Stephen Curry’s team culture?

• if the Warriors are going to win a ring, the team’s training staff — led by the celebrated Rick Celebrini — have to be the real MVPs. This is an older team he has to drag through an 82-game marathon and get them to the playoffs ready for a sprint.

• Don’t be surprised if Poole thrives out of the spotlight of Golden State, away from the awkwardness with Green and with the ball in his hands. The Wizards would welcome that kind of play because the ultimate goal is to flip him into another couple of picks or young players.

• The Wizards didn’t get a first trading Beal away . They didn’t get a first trading Kristaps Porzingis away. But they will get a first for 38-year-old Chris Paul.

• A Tyus Jones and Jordan Poole backcourt would be interesting and fun to watch, but it might not last long in Washington as both will be flipped in other trades by the February trade deadline.