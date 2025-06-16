How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Game 5: TV/stream info, date, time for 2025 NBA Finals

The 2025 NBA Finals return to Paycom Center in Oklahoma City as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder host Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in Game 5. Tip-off is at 8:30 PM ET tonight on ABC.

The series is now tied 2-2 after OKC’s 111-104 victory on Friday night. The Pacers opened up with an aggressive start, scoring 20 points in the first five minutes of play. They built an early lead, but the Thunder continued to answer back.

Oklahoma City trailed by seven entering the fourth quarter, but Gilgeous-Alexander stepped up, scoring 15 points in the final four minutes to lead the Thunder to victory.

“I knew what it would have looked like if we lost tonight, and I didn’t want to go out not swinging — not doing everything within my power and my control to try to win the game,” said Gilgeous-Alexander.

“The guys deserve that much from me.”

Gilgeous-Alexander, the 2025 league MVP, finished with 35 points. Jalen Williams added 27 points, while Chet Holmgren contributed 14 points and a team-high of 15 rebounds.

“We got stagnant. Their second shots were a big problem, when you’re unable to rebound, it’s hard to continue to play with pace and tempo,” said Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle.

“We’re going to have to dig in, circle the wagons, and come back stronger on Monday. This was a big disappointment, but there’s three games left.”

Pascal Siakam led the way for the Pacers with 20 points in the loss. Haliburton finished with 18, while Obi Toppin scored 17.

How much does home-court advantage matter to players in the NBA Finals? Indiana fed off the crowd during its Game 3 win, but players will say the advantage is more about the comfort of routines at home.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Game 5:

Date: Tonight, Monday, June 16

Tonight, Monday, June 16 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK TV Channel: ABC

When is Game 5 of the NBA Finals?

Monday, June 16, at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.

What channel is the Thunder vs Pacers game on?

The Thunder vs Pacers series will take place on ABC.

Thunder vs Pacers Series Scores and Schedule:

*All times listed are ET (* = if necessary)



Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110

Game 2: Thunder 123, Pacers 107

Game 3: Pacers 116, Thunder 107

Game 4: Thunder 111, Pacers 104

Game 5: Pacers at Thunder - Mon. June 16, 8:30 PM on ABC

Pacers at Thunder - Mon. June 16, 8:30 PM on ABC Game 6: Thunder at Pacers - Thu. June 19, 8:30 PM on ABC*

Thunder at Pacers - Thu. June 19, 8:30 PM on ABC* Game 7: Pacers at Thunder - Sun, June 22, 8 PM on ABC*

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Path to the NBA Finals:

The Thunder are seeking their first NBA title since relocating to Oklahoma City in 2008. The last time the franchise reached the Finals was in 2012, dropping their series against LeBron James’ Miami Heat in 5. Here is how they advanced to the NBA Finals:

Oklahoma City swept the No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies in the First Round, eliminated the No. 4 Denver Nuggets in 7 in the Conference Semifinals, and defeated the No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves in 5 in the Western Conference Finals.

Indiana Pacers’ Path to the NBA Finals:

The Indiana Pacers are seeking their first NBA title. The team’s last Finals appearance was in 2000, when they lost to the Lakers in 6. Here is the team’s path to the Finals:

Indiana eliminated the No. 5 Milwaukee Bucks and the No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers in 5 games, before knocking out the No. 6 New York Knicks in 6 to advance to the Finals.

