 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Who is performing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show?
Thatcher Demko
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko set to undergo season-ending hip surgery
Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka is excited to be back on the PGA Tour. It comes with nervousness over how he’s received

Top Clips

nbc_nba_warriorstrade_260127.jpg
Warriors remaining aggressive to upgrade roster
nbc_csu_drakemaye_260127.jpg
NE got ‘a different version’ of Maye in playoffs
nbc_oly_asmgs_austria_260127.jpg
Meillard makes light work of Schladming GS

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Who is performing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show?
Thatcher Demko
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko set to undergo season-ending hip surgery
Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka is excited to be back on the PGA Tour. It comes with nervousness over how he’s received

Top Clips

nbc_nba_warriorstrade_260127.jpg
Warriors remaining aggressive to upgrade roster
nbc_csu_drakemaye_260127.jpg
NE got ‘a different version’ of Maye in playoffs
nbc_oly_asmgs_austria_260127.jpg
Meillard makes light work of Schladming GS

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Victor Wembanyama speaks out on Minneapolis shootings, is ‘horrified’ by ‘murder of civilians’

  
Published January 27, 2026 05:50 PM

Victor Wembanyama has seen what we have all seen out of Minneapolis: Massive protests by the city’s residents against the expanded presence of ICE and federal agents in their city. He has seen the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Minneapolis ICU nurse Alex Pretti by a federal officer, which sparked larger, more intense protests in the city. In the wake of that killing — and the fatal shooting by another federal officer of Renee Good a couple of weeks prior — there has been an outpouring of grief and anger in the city and around the nation. The Timberwolves and Warriors players have been watching this firsthand.

Tuesday at Spurs practice, Wembanyama spoke out on what he saw, saying he was “horrified” by the “murder of civilians.” Here is his full quote:

“PR has tried, but I’m not gonna sit here and give some politically correct [answer]. Every day I wake up and see the news and I’m horrified. It’s crazy that some people make it seem like it’s acceptable, like the murder of civilians is acceptable,” Wembanyama said. “I read the news, and sometimes I’m asking very deep questions about my own life, but I’m conscious also that saying everything that’s on my mind would have a cost that’s too great for me right now, so I’d rather not go into too many details.”

Wembanyama also admitted he is concerned about repercussions from what he said.

“For sure. It’s terrible,” Wembanyama said. “I know I’m a foreigner, I live in this country and I am concerned for sure.”

If there are any repercussions, they will not come from the Spurs, who have the outspoken Gregg Popovich at the helm. Wemby will have the Spurs’ support.

Wembanyama is not the only NBA player — or the only French NBA player — to speak out.

The NBA players’ union also released a statement.

Mentions
SAS_Wembanyama_Victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama KAT.png Karl-Anthony Towns 2661.jpg Guerschon Yabusele IND_Haliburton_Tyrese.jpg Tyrese Haliburton