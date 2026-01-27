How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: TV, live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday NBA action tips off at 8:00 PM ET when the Milwaukee Bucks head to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. Then, at 10 PM ET, it’s the LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz in a West Coast showdown. Live coverage of tonight’s doubleheader begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch each game and follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview:

Tonight’s game marks the third of four meetings between the Bucks and 76ers. Philadelphia won the first two games in Wisconsin: a 123-114 overtime victory on November 20, led by Tyrese Maxey‘s career-high 54 points, followed by a 116-101 win on December 5.

Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play in the first two games due to an injury and is out indefinitely with a calf injury. Antetokounmpo, who is in his 13th NBA season, leads Milwaukee in scoring (28 ppg), rebounding (10 rpg), and assists (5.6 apg).

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, January 27

Tonight, Tuesday, January 27 Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.