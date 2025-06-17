Mets at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 17

Its Tuesday, June 17 and the Mets (45-27) are in Atlanta to open a series against the Braves (31-39).

David Peterson is slated to take the mound for New York against Spencer Schwellenbach for Atlanta. Tonight marks a rare occurrence in baseball. Both starters take the mound after pitching complete games in their last outing.

Tonight opens a stretch of ten in a row for the Mets against the Braves and the Phillies. They enter said stretch after getting swept over the weekend by the Tampa Bay Rays. The Braves enter the series having won three of their last four to pull to within 13 games of the Mets in the National League East. It is a crucial stretch for Atlanta while offering New York an opportunity to bury a long-time nemesis.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Braves

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: SNY, FDSNSO, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Mets at the Braves

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Mets (+112), Braves (-133)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Braves

Pitching matchup for June 17, 2025: David Peterson vs. Spencer Schwellenbach

Mets: David Peterson (5-2, 2.49 ERA)

Last outing: 6/11 vs. Washington - 9IP, 0ER, 6H, 0BB, 6Ks Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (5-4, 3.11 ERA)

Last outing: 6/11 at Milwaukee - 9IP, 2ER, 5H, 0BB, 9Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Braves

The Mets have won 4 straight games against the NL East

The Under is 8-5-1 in the Braves’ divisional matchups this season

The Mets have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 straight games

Francisco Lindor was 3-11 in the 3-game series against the Rays

was 3-11 in the 3-game series against the Rays Matt Olson is riding a 7-game hitting streak (9-26)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Mets and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: