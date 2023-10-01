Bucks sign point guard Cameron Payne to one-year contract

Damian Lillard has a new backup point guard.

The Milwaukee Bucks are signing former Sun point guard Cameron Payne to a one-year contract, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent guard Cam Payne has agreed on a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/va0ErtdVve — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 1, 2023

Payne will back up Lillard at the point, with AJ Green potentially getting some run at the spot.

Last season Payne averaged 10.3 points and 4.8 assists a game (in 48 games), shooting 38.6% from 3. The eight-year NBA veteran proved a solid backup for Chris Paul in Phoenix, Milwaukee will be hoping for more of the same.

Payne was under contract for this season, but in July the Suns traded Payne (along with a 2025 second-round pick and cash) to the Spurs for a 2024 second-round draft pick. The Spurs waived Payne and ate his $6.5 million contract. Payne’s new contract with the Bucks was not announced but unquestionably is for the veteran minimum.

