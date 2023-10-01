 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Two - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Simone Biles goes into gymnastics history book again in world championships qualifying
Holiday_USA.jpg
Jrue Holiday dealt to Boston for Time Lord, Brogdon
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
2023 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Rory apologizes to ‘Bones,’ says LaCava incident ‘still hurts’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfrydercup_usteampresser_231001.jpg
Johnson: Team USA ‘will learn’ from 2023 Ryder Cup
nbc_rugby_ausvporhl_231001.jpg
Highlights: Australia v. Portugal, Rugby WC
nbc_golf_perfectapproach_231001.jpg
Best approach shots of Ryder Cup Day 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Two - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Simone Biles goes into gymnastics history book again in world championships qualifying
Holiday_USA.jpg
Jrue Holiday dealt to Boston for Time Lord, Brogdon
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
2023 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Rory apologizes to ‘Bones,’ says LaCava incident ‘still hurts’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfrydercup_usteampresser_231001.jpg
Johnson: Team USA ‘will learn’ from 2023 Ryder Cup
nbc_rugby_ausvporhl_231001.jpg
Highlights: Australia v. Portugal, Rugby WC
nbc_golf_perfectapproach_231001.jpg
Best approach shots of Ryder Cup Day 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucks sign point guard Cameron Payne to one-year contract

  
Published October 1, 2023 03:22 PM
cameron payne cover photo.jpg

cameron payne cover photo.jpg

Damian Lillard has a new backup point guard.

The Milwaukee Bucks are signing former Sun point guard Cameron Payne to a one-year contract, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Payne will back up Lillard at the point, with AJ Green potentially getting some run at the spot.

Last season Payne averaged 10.3 points and 4.8 assists a game (in 48 games), shooting 38.6% from 3. The eight-year NBA veteran proved a solid backup for Chris Paul in Phoenix, Milwaukee will be hoping for more of the same.

Payne was under contract for this season, but in July the Suns traded Payne (along with a 2025 second-round pick and cash) to the Spurs for a 2024 second-round draft pick. The Spurs waived Payne and ate his $6.5 million contract. Payne’s new contract with the Bucks was not announced but unquestionably is for the veteran minimum.

Mentions
Cameron-Payne.jpg Cameron Payne Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks