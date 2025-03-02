Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 2

It’s Sunday, March 2, and the Portland Trail Blazers (27-33) and Cleveland Cavaliers (49-10) are all set to square off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Trail Blazers are currently 11-19 on the road with a point differential of -4, while the Cavaliers have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. This is the first of two meetings between the Blazers and Cavs.

Cleveland has won nine straight games, including a rematch against the Celtics on Friday (123-116) that featured an impressive comeback. Portland is on a roll too. The Blazers have won four consecutive games with three of them coming on the road.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers live today

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Time: 3:30PM EST

Site: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Trail Blazers (+420), Cavaliers (-575)

Spread: Cavaliers -10.5

Over/Under: 232 points

That gives the Trail Blazers an implied team point total of 114.99, and the Cavaliers 120.47.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Blazers to go Under their team total of 111.5:

“Portland is on a nice four-game winning streak, but those victories came against the Hornets, Wizards, Jazz, and Nets. This is a major step up in competition and as long as Cleveland doesn’t play down to Portland coming off that emotional win versus Boston, then the Cavaliers shouldn’t have many issues. Portland scored 114 or more points during its four-game winning streak and their team total is set at 111.5 for this matchup. The Over might seem tempting, but I like the Under in Cleveland.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Trail Blazers & Cavaliers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +10.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 232.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers on Sunday

The Trail Blazers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Central Division teams

5 of the Trail Blazers’ last 6 matchups with the Cavaliers have stayed under the Total

The Trail Blazers are 33-27 against the spread this season

The Cavaliers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Northwest Division teams

