Anthony Edwards fined $35,000 for not leaving court, throwing ball into stands following ejection

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 19 Women's - Michigan State at USC
VanSlooten sparks fourth-quarter surge to lift No. 23 Michigan State women past Minnesota
NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at St. John
Luis scores 21 as No. 7 St. John’s beats Seton Hall 71-61 to clinch first Big East title since 1985
NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Penn State
No. 16 Maryland beats Penn State 68-64 to inch closer to double bye in Big Ten tourney

Top Clips

nbc_horse_fountofyouthrace_250301.jpg
Sovereignty rallies in Fountain of Youth Stakes
nbc_golf_lpgaround3_250301.jpg
Highlights: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Rd. 3
oly_as_snowshow_shiffrinfullintvv2_250227.jpg
Shiffrin discusses win 100 after road to recovery

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 19 Women's - Michigan State at USC
VanSlooten sparks fourth-quarter surge to lift No. 23 Michigan State women past Minnesota
NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at St. John
Luis scores 21 as No. 7 St. John’s beats Seton Hall 71-61 to clinch first Big East title since 1985
NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Penn State
No. 16 Maryland beats Penn State 68-64 to inch closer to double bye in Big Ten tourney

Top Clips

nbc_horse_fountofyouthrace_250301.jpg
Sovereignty rallies in Fountain of Youth Stakes
nbc_golf_lpgaround3_250301.jpg
Highlights: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Rd. 3
oly_as_snowshow_shiffrinfullintvv2_250227.jpg
Shiffrin discusses win 100 after road to recovery

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Anthony Edwards fined $35,000 for not leaving court, throwing ball into stands following ejection

  
Published March 1, 2025 06:09 PM

Not only did Anthony Edwards miss the end of the Timberwolves’ loss to the Lakers and their next game against the Jazz after being ejected Friday night, but he’s also been given a $35,000 fine on top of it.

This was obviously coming from the moment Edwards was ejected in the third quarter against the Lakers Thursday night. Edwards has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for “failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection and throwing the game ball into the spectator stands,” the league announced.

Edwards now has six fines this season for a total of $320,000 (and that does not include the pay lost for the suspension against Utah).

Edwards was suspended a game because he reached the NBA threshold of 16 technicals this season — he is the fastest player to reach 16 in a season since DeMarcus Cousins eight years ago. Edwards will be suspended a game without pay for every two additional technicals he receives for the remainder of the season.

Mentions
Anthony Edwards.png Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves Primary Logo Minnesota Timberwolves