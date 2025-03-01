Anthony Edwards fined $35,000 for not leaving court, throwing ball into stands following ejection

Not only did Anthony Edwards miss the end of the Timberwolves’ loss to the Lakers and their next game against the Jazz after being ejected Friday night, but he’s also been given a $35,000 fine on top of it.

This was obviously coming from the moment Edwards was ejected in the third quarter against the Lakers Thursday night. Edwards has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for “failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection and throwing the game ball into the spectator stands,” the league announced.

Ant ejected then threw the ball into the stands after getting 2nd tech vs. Lakers 😬😳



Edwards now has six fines this season for a total of $320,000 (and that does not include the pay lost for the suspension against Utah).

Edwards was suspended a game because he reached the NBA threshold of 16 technicals this season — he is the fastest player to reach 16 in a season since DeMarcus Cousins eight years ago. Edwards will be suspended a game without pay for every two additional technicals he receives for the remainder of the season.