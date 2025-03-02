Bulls vs. Pacers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for March 2

It’s Sunday, March 2, and the Chicago Bulls (24-36) and Indiana Pacers (33-25) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Bulls are currently 13-15 on the road with a point differential of -4, while the Pacers have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home. Indiana has won both meetings versus the Bulls by 9 and 16 points. This is the third of four matchups for the season.

Chicago is coming off an OT win versus Toronto (125-115), while the Pacers are coming off a loss to the Heat (125-120) and have alternated wins and losses over the past four games. Chicago is 2-1 in the last three games and 3-7 in the last 10 games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bulls vs. Pacers live today

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Time: 5:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Bulls vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Bulls (+346), Pacers (-455)

Spread: Pacers -9.5

Over/Under: 243 points

That gives the Bulls an implied team point total of 120.43, and the Pacers 125.39.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Bulls vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Tyrese Haliburton and Josh Giddey to double-double:

“I would take a look at double-double, triple-double, or any ladder opportunities on Josh Giddey and Tyrese Haliburton. The total is set around 243.5 at most shops and both teams haven’t had issues scoring since the All-Star break. Haliburton has double-doubled in four straight games and Giddey has double-doubled in five consecutive. Both guards are on a roll and this is an ideal matchup to keep it going.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bulls & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +9.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 243.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bulls vs. Pacers on Sunday

The Pacers have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

The Under is 22-18 in the Bulls’ matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

The Bulls have covered as an underdog 4 times in a row

The Pacers have won 4 of their last 5 home games against Eastern Conference teams

