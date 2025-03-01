 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: USA TODAY
Trump says in social media post he plans to pardon the late Pete Rose
MLB: ALCS-New York Yankess at Cleveland Guardians
Kyle Manzardo looking to turn last year’s lessons into a breakout 2025 season
GOLF: FEB 15 PGA The Genesis Invitational
TGL team tabs Nick Dunlap as fill-in for regular-season finale

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_combine_tylerbooker_250301.jpg
Alabama’s Booker: Playing with Milroe was special
nbc_nfl_combine_joshconerly_250301.jpg
Conerly Jr. ‘embraced’ position swap from RB to OL
nbc_nfl_combine_willcampbell_250301.jpg
LSU’s Campbell will bring everything to protect QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: USA TODAY
Trump says in social media post he plans to pardon the late Pete Rose
MLB: ALCS-New York Yankess at Cleveland Guardians
Kyle Manzardo looking to turn last year’s lessons into a breakout 2025 season
GOLF: FEB 15 PGA The Genesis Invitational
TGL team tabs Nick Dunlap as fill-in for regular-season finale

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_combine_tylerbooker_250301.jpg
Alabama’s Booker: Playing with Milroe was special
nbc_nfl_combine_joshconerly_250301.jpg
Conerly Jr. ‘embraced’ position swap from RB to OL
nbc_nfl_combine_willcampbell_250301.jpg
LSU’s Campbell will bring everything to protect QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Mitchell Robinson returned to Knicks lineup in promising debut

  
Published March 1, 2025 12:43 PM

One statistic stood out from Mitchel Robinson’s debut with the Knicks after missing the first 70% of the season recovering from ankle surgery: +11.

The Knicks outscored the Pelicans by 11 points in the 12 minutes Robinson was on the court in his debut (on a minutes limit as he plays his way back into shape). That +11 was a team-high in a game the Knicks won by one, 114-113.

Robinson had six points and five rebounds, more importantly the team just fit together better with his defense in the paint, threat as a roll man, and offensive rebounding. It was a promising debut.

Since the season tipped off, if anyone brought up the Knicks’ currently 20th-ranked defense as its Achilles heal, a segment of fans countered, “Wait until Mitchell Robinson gets back before you judge.” It’s just one game after a long layoff, but that was a promising debut. Robinson, however, will not be enough to close the gap between New York and Cleveland/Boston. The Knicks’ biggest problem is that its two All-Stars — Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns — are negative defenders who will get targeted by the best teams in a series, but Tom Thibodeau has to leave them on the court.

Robinson’s return is certainly a boost, however, and he will help them in the playoffs.

Mentions
mitch rob.jpg Mitchell Robinson New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks