Mitchell Robinson returned to Knicks lineup in promising debut

One statistic stood out from Mitchel Robinson’s debut with the Knicks after missing the first 70% of the season recovering from ankle surgery: +11.

The Knicks outscored the Pelicans by 11 points in the 12 minutes Robinson was on the court in his debut (on a minutes limit as he plays his way back into shape). That +11 was a team-high in a game the Knicks won by one, 114-113.

🚨 23 SAVAGE IS BACK 🚨 pic.twitter.com/XhwpJts5c0 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 1, 2025

Robinson had six points and five rebounds, more importantly the team just fit together better with his defense in the paint, threat as a roll man, and offensive rebounding. It was a promising debut.

Since the season tipped off, if anyone brought up the Knicks’ currently 20th-ranked defense as its Achilles heal, a segment of fans countered, “Wait until Mitchell Robinson gets back before you judge.” It’s just one game after a long layoff, but that was a promising debut. Robinson, however, will not be enough to close the gap between New York and Cleveland/Boston. The Knicks’ biggest problem is that its two All-Stars — Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns — are negative defenders who will get targeted by the best teams in a series, but Tom Thibodeau has to leave them on the court.

Robinson’s return is certainly a boost, however, and he will help them in the playoffs.