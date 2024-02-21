Bulls’ Torrey Craig out weeks with sprained knee

Torrey Craig has already missed 22 games through December and January due to a sprained plantar fascia, now comes this news.

Craig has suffered a sprained right knee during workouts over the All-Star break and will miss time, he’s not going to be re-evaluated for at least two weeks, the Bulls announced.

Injury Update: Torrey Craig sustained a right knee sprain while working out this past weekend.



Craig will be re-evaluated in 2-4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/dlu4hiTqLy — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 21, 2024

Craig is a key defensive player for the Bulls off the bench, especially with Patrick Williams remaining out with a foot injury (his rehab reportedly has hit a setback and there is no return date for him). Craig has averaged 6.1 points and 4.7 rebounds a game for the Bulls when healthy this season and played 20+ minutes a night in the games just before the All-Star break.

Those injuries likely mean coach Billy Donovan leans harder on DeMar DeRozan, Coby White, and Alex Caruso to keep the Bulls in the postseason mix (they return to play Thursday, sitting ninth in the East). Also, don’t be surprised to see more double-big lineups with Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond.

Chicago returns to play Thursday against Boston.

