Bulls’ Torrey Craig out weeks with sprained knee

  
Published February 21, 2024 09:04 AM
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 12: Torrey Craig #13 of Chicago Bulls warms up before 3rd quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Torrey Craig has already missed 22 games through December and January due to a sprained plantar fascia, now comes this news.

Craig has suffered a sprained right knee during workouts over the All-Star break and will miss time, he’s not going to be re-evaluated for at least two weeks, the Bulls announced.

Craig is a key defensive player for the Bulls off the bench, especially with Patrick Williams remaining out with a foot injury (his rehab reportedly has hit a setback and there is no return date for him). Craig has averaged 6.1 points and 4.7 rebounds a game for the Bulls when healthy this season and played 20+ minutes a night in the games just before the All-Star break.

Those injuries likely mean coach Billy Donovan leans harder on DeMar DeRozan, Coby White, and Alex Caruso to keep the Bulls in the postseason mix (they return to play Thursday, sitting ninth in the East). Also, don’t be surprised to see more double-big lineups with Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond.

Chicago returns to play Thursday against Boston.

