Cam Thomas says he’s ready to take on larger role as shot creator, scorer in Brooklyn

  
Published August 20, 2024 08:08 AM
Brooklyn Nets v Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - FEBRUARY 24: Cam Thomas #24 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center on February 24, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Nets 101-86. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Cam Thomas was the Nets’ leading scorer last season. Not Mikal Bridges — who was traded for five first-round picks — not Dennis Schroder, not Spencer Dinwiddie, but Cam Thomas.

With Bridges gone to Manhattan, even more scoring and playmaking responsibility is about to fall on Thomas’ shoulders — and he is ready for it, Thomas told SLAM.

“Just knowing that and embracing [the role]. Attacking it head-on. I’ve kind of been having those roles [as the leader of the team] ever since I was in high school and college. So, I’m not really worried about it. I’m just excited to get it going and to try to do it in the League. I’m not really worried about it at all; I’m just ready.”

Thomas averaged 22.5 points a game and shot 36.4% from 3 last season, and we should expect those scoring numbers to climb. While Thomas has put up counting stats he’s never been highly efficient — 55.4 true shooting percentage last season, just below the league average — and that is what has to change to truly take his game to the next level. That and his defense. Ultimately, he has to prove he is more than a volume scorer and that he can do all the things that help a team win.

That said, a lot of teams like him, so expect Thomas’ name to come up in trade rumors this season. The Nets are sellers, and while Thomas is coming to the end of his rookie deal — meaning whoever trades for him will have to pay him for the 2025-26 season or let him walk — if a team believes it can re-sign him at a fair price it might take a swing. He may not be the most likely Net to get traded, but it’s possible.

He is likely to be the Nets’ leading scorer and that might make him a great sleeper fantasy pick this season.

