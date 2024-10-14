Check out highlights from Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups, Michael Cooper, others inducted into Hall of Fame

There was a party in Springfield, Mass., and Vince Carter was at the center of it.

Thirteen new players, coaches and contributors were inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday, but the headliner was Vince Carter, who shared this thought with his fellow inductees.

"From now on, they don't just say you're first and last name without saying... 'Hall of Famer.'"



Vince Carter closes his induction speech with a congratulations to the entire #24HoopClass 👏 pic.twitter.com/Kg2GonicYo — NBA (@NBA) October 14, 2024

Why is Vince Carter in the Hall of Fame? It’s not just the dunks, although any highlight package of Carter is going to have a lot of those.

The moment Vince Carter officially became inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame 👏 @Hoophall pic.twitter.com/JrYGny71KF — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 14, 2024

Also in this class was Pistons legend and current Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, who was looking fabulous.

Need the fly shades for your Hall of Fame Speech 🔥#24HoopClass inductee, Chauncey Billups, giving love to the city of Detroit! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/BWOh6J5V59 — NBA (@NBA) October 13, 2024

Also in this class was Showtime Lakers defensive ace Michael Cooper, as well as another Lakers legend in Jerry West, this time as a contributor for his role as a GM (with the Lakers and Grizzlies, plus he worked in the Warriors and Clippers front offices). Cooper had to talk about West during his induction.

"The logo. The icon of our game. He was a friend and a mentor. And I owe him more than he can ever understand."@ShowtimeCooper expressing his gratitude for the great Jerry West 💜 pic.twitter.com/188jF58cDI — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 14, 2024

Maybe the best speech of the night went to WNBA legend and champion Seimone Augustus.

Seimone Augustus with a Hall of Fame speech and a nod toward her next chapter with @LSUwbkb 🫡@Hoophall | #24HoopClass pic.twitter.com/MPKXpIZGdm — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 14, 2024

Others inducted into the Hall of Fame this year were NBA player and coach Doug Collins, Walter Davis, two-time NBA champion Dick Barnett, Wisconsin coaching legend Bo Ryan, Louisiana high school coaching legend Charles Smith, Australian star and WNBA player Michele Timms, and Pacers owner Herb Simon.

