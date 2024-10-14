Check out highlights from Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups, Michael Cooper, others inducted into Hall of Fame

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLCS-New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers NLCS Game 1 highlights: Recap, stats, videos from 2024 MLB Playoffs
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
2024 WNBA Finals - Minnesota Lynx v New York Liberty
Breanna Stewart helps New York even WNBA Finals series as Liberty beat Lynx 80-66 in Game 2
Black Desert Championship 2024 - Final Round
Matt McCarty goes from KFT to the Masters after winning in third PGA Tour start

Top Clips

nbc_snf_nycinhl_241013.jpg
Highlights: Bengals grind out SNF win
nbc_snf_postgameintv_241013.jpg
Burrow dubs SNF a ‘really ugly’ win against Giants
nbc_snf_browntd_241013.jpg
Brown breaks free for 30-yard TD late vs. Giants

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLCS-New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers NLCS Game 1 highlights: Recap, stats, videos from 2024 MLB Playoffs
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
2024 WNBA Finals - Minnesota Lynx v New York Liberty
Breanna Stewart helps New York even WNBA Finals series as Liberty beat Lynx 80-66 in Game 2
Black Desert Championship 2024 - Final Round
Matt McCarty goes from KFT to the Masters after winning in third PGA Tour start

Top Clips

nbc_snf_nycinhl_241013.jpg
Highlights: Bengals grind out SNF win
nbc_snf_postgameintv_241013.jpg
Burrow dubs SNF a ‘really ugly’ win against Giants
nbc_snf_browntd_241013.jpg
Brown breaks free for 30-yard TD late vs. Giants

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Check out highlights from Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups, Michael Cooper, others inducted into Hall of Fame

  
Published October 13, 2024 11:54 PM
2024 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, MA - OCTOBER 13: Inductee Vince Carter speaks during the 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on October 13, 2024 at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

There was a party in Springfield, Mass., and Vince Carter was at the center of it.

Thirteen new players, coaches and contributors were inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday, but the headliner was Vince Carter, who shared this thought with his fellow inductees.

Why is Vince Carter in the Hall of Fame? It’s not just the dunks, although any highlight package of Carter is going to have a lot of those.

Also in this class was Pistons legend and current Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, who was looking fabulous.

Also in this class was Showtime Lakers defensive ace Michael Cooper, as well as another Lakers legend in Jerry West, this time as a contributor for his role as a GM (with the Lakers and Grizzlies, plus he worked in the Warriors and Clippers front offices). Cooper had to talk about West during his induction.

Maybe the best speech of the night went to WNBA legend and champion Seimone Augustus.

Others inducted into the Hall of Fame this year were NBA player and coach Doug Collins, Walter Davis, two-time NBA champion Dick Barnett, Wisconsin coaching legend Bo Ryan, Louisiana high school coaching legend Charles Smith, Australian star and WNBA player Michele Timms, and Pacers owner Herb Simon.

Mentions
Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers Indiana Pacers Primary Logo Indiana Pacers Detroit Pistons Primary Logo Detroit Pistons Toronto Raptors Primary Logo Toronto Raptors