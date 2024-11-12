Damian Lillard enters NBA concussion protocol, out Tuesday for NBA Cup opener vs. Toronto

Of all the wild things to come out of the Bucks’ loss to the Celtics Sunday, this was not on the bingo card.

Damian Lillard is out Tuesday for Milwaukee’s NBA Cup opener vs. Toronto due to a concussion.

Damian Lillard (concussion protocol) is out for tomorrow’s game. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 12, 2024

It’s not yet determined if Lillard can play in the second half of the back-to-back Wednesday against Detroit. Milwaukee doesn’t okay again after that until Saturday in Charlotte.

Lillard has put up numbers this season, averaging 26 points and 6.6 assists a game while shooting 34.8% from 3. However, he’s been a defensive liability and attacked on that end of the court, and he and Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to play well next to each other but do not seem to lift each other or their teammates up to higher levels around them. Hence, the Bucks are off to an ugly 2-8 start and sit 14th in the East.

The one team below them in the standings are the Raptors but that does not look like an easy win Tuesday now.