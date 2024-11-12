 Skip navigation
Ohtani, Lindor and Marte are finalists for NL MVP; Judge, Witt and Soto contend for AL honor
World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Ice Dance Free Dance
2024-25 figure skating season TV, live stream schedule
Aaron Judge
2024 MLB Awards: How it works, schedule, finalists, dates, past winners
Ohtani, Lindor and Marte are finalists for NL MVP; Judge, Witt and Soto contend for AL honor
World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Ice Dance Free Dance
2024-25 figure skating season TV, live stream schedule
Aaron Judge
2024 MLB Awards: How it works, schedule, finalists, dates, past winners
Damian Lillard enters NBA concussion protocol, out Tuesday for NBA Cup opener vs. Toronto

  
Published November 11, 2024 10:07 PM

Of all the wild things to come out of the Bucks’ loss to the Celtics Sunday, this was not on the bingo card.

Damian Lillard is out Tuesday for Milwaukee’s NBA Cup opener vs. Toronto due to a concussion.

It’s not yet determined if Lillard can play in the second half of the back-to-back Wednesday against Detroit. Milwaukee doesn’t okay again after that until Saturday in Charlotte.

Lillard has put up numbers this season, averaging 26 points and 6.6 assists a game while shooting 34.8% from 3. However, he’s been a defensive liability and attacked on that end of the court, and he and Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to play well next to each other but do not seem to lift each other or their teammates up to higher levels around them. Hence, the Bucks are off to an ugly 2-8 start and sit 14th in the East.

The one team below them in the standings are the Raptors but that does not look like an easy win Tuesday now.

