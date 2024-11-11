Jalen Brown says “Giannis is a child” after playground fake handshake during chippy Celtics win vs. Bucks

Jaylen Brown had enough of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Things got a chippy Sunday as the Celtics came back from down 17 in the first half, changing the dynamic early in the third quarter and behind 31 points and 12 rebounds to beat the Bucks. Ultimately, the shorthanded Celtics keep using their depth to win while the shorthanded Bucks keep finding ways to lose.

That’s not what we’re all going to be talking about after this game, it’s going to be Antetokounmpo elbowing Brown in the head then pulling this 5th-grade playground handshake move with Brown afterward.

Giannis gets Jaylen Brown with the elbow, and then fakes out a handshake...



Aggravate JB at your own risk 👀 pic.twitter.com/2lc9qVg1fi — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 10, 2024

You can tell from Antetokounmpo’s expression he thought he was being playful and joking. Brown was having none of it at the time and called the former MVP “childish” postgame.

JB getting candid about what he thought of Giannis faking him out with a handshake 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Mm8cOOszAx — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 11, 2024

Brown also took the flagrant foul on Antetokounmpo while the game was still in doubt.

Jaylen Brown called for flagrant foul on Giannis 🚨 pic.twitter.com/kLkyklZCXH — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 10, 2024

Antetokounmpo got away with what should have been a flagrant foul in the third quarter when he undercut Jayson Tatum on a jumper, taking away his landing space and causing Tatum to roll an ankle. Tatum stayed in the game, but postgame both Tatum and coach Joe Mazzulla called out that play as one blown by officials.