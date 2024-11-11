 Skip navigation
Jalen Brown says “Giannis is a child” after playground fake handshake during chippy Celtics win vs. Bucks

  
Published November 10, 2024 07:45 PM
NBA: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks

Nov 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is guarded by Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Jaylen Brown had enough of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Things got a chippy Sunday as the Celtics came back from down 17 in the first half, changing the dynamic early in the third quarter and behind 31 points and 12 rebounds to beat the Bucks. Ultimately, the shorthanded Celtics keep using their depth to win while the shorthanded Bucks keep finding ways to lose.

That’s not what we’re all going to be talking about after this game, it’s going to be Antetokounmpo elbowing Brown in the head then pulling this 5th-grade playground handshake move with Brown afterward.

You can tell from Antetokounmpo’s expression he thought he was being playful and joking. Brown was having none of it at the time and called the former MVP “childish” postgame.

Brown also took the flagrant foul on Antetokounmpo while the game was still in doubt.

Antetokounmpo got away with what should have been a flagrant foul in the third quarter when he undercut Jayson Tatum on a jumper, taking away his landing space and causing Tatum to roll an ankle. Tatum stayed in the game, but postgame both Tatum and coach Joe Mazzulla called out that play as one blown by officials.

Mentions
Jaylen Brown.png Jaylen Brown Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo Jayson Tatum.png Jayson Tatum Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics