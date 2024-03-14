 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ohio State v Rutgers
College Basketball Best Bets, March 14: Ohio State Buckeyes vs Iowa Hawkeyes
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Padres acquire Dylan Cease from White Sox
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament First Round-Rutgers vs Maryland
Scott scores 16, Maryland defeats Rutgers 65-51 to advance at Big Ten Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tigerwoodsusam_240313.jpg
Looking back at Tiger’s 1994 U.S. Amateur victory
nbc_cbb_rutgersmaryland_postgameintv_240312.jpg
Maryland beats Rutgers behind defense
nbc_cbb_rutgersmarylandhl_240313__418535.jpg
MBB Highlights: Maryland waxes Rutgers to move on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Devin Booker explains why rivalries aren’t the same in the NBA anymore

  
Published March 13, 2024 09:39 PM
Houston Rockets v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 29: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns exits the court after the game against the Houston Rockets on February 29, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Rivalries are at the heart of NBA lore — Lakers vs. Celtics, Jordan’s Bulls vs. Bad Boy Pistons, 1990s Knicks vs. Heat, Wilt vs. Russell, Magic vs. Bird, and the list goes on and on.

Notice that none of those great rivalries are modern. The league tried to make one of LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry — they did meet in the Finals four straight years — but there was never really bad blood between them, just respect. What happened to all the rivalries? JJ Redick had Devin Booker on The Old Man and the Three podcast and Booker had an answer for that (hat tip Clutch Points).

“I’d say there’s no real rivalries because of grassroots basketball. A lot of these guys we’ve known for a really long time and I think people just realize that it’s not that deep half the time. People always say they’re not really about to fight on the court, they’re really not about to do that. That’s a half-a-million-dollar fight like nobody should do that. I haven’t heard too many times that crazy lines were crossed on the court but it has happened and I’ve seen people handle it behind the scenes in the correct way like it should.”

Bird and Magic didn’t
meet and hang out until they made a commercial together once they were in the NBA. Isaiah Thomas and Michael Jordan didn’t play youth hoops together or against each other. There was room for some animosity to build up.

Today’s players see the league more as a fraternity — they will go hard at each other on the court, but there is camaraderie and general respect for other players. Guys in the league understand how much work it is just to get to this level, let alone stay there. Beyond that, nobody wants to injure another guy and risk his livelihood — the karma on that is ugly. Not everyone gets along with everyone — there are a******* around the league — but it’s essentially just a recognition of other guys and their path.

That’s not changing. It doesn’t mean guys are soft, it’s just how things are.

Mentions
