Rays at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 30

Its Friday, May 30 and the Rays (29-27) are in Houston to take on the Astros (30-26).

Ryan Pepiot is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Framber Valdez for Houston.

The series opened last night with the Rays ripping the Astros 13-3. Junior Caminero went 3-6 including a home run and a double and drove in a season-high six runs to lead the assault against seven Houston hurlers.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Astros

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, SCHN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rays at the Astros

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Rays (+139), Astros (-165)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Astros

Pitching matchup for May 30, 2025: Ryan Pepiot vs. Framber Valdez

Rays: Ryan Pepiot (3-5, 3.55 ERA)

Last outing: 5/25 vs. Toronto - 7IP, 0ER, 3H, 1BB, 5Ks Astros: Framber Valdez (4-4, 3.39 ERA)

Last outing: 5/24 vs. Seattle - 6IP, 1ER, 4H, 4BB, 5Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Astros

The Astros have won their last 4 games with Framber Valdez as the starting pitcher

as the starting pitcher The Astros’ last 3 home games with Framber Valdez as their starting pitcher have gone under the Total

as their starting pitcher have gone under the Total The Rays have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 3.33 units

Rookie Cam Smith is riding a 7-game hitting streak (11-27)

is riding a 7-game hitting streak (11-27) Jose Altuve has hits in 6 of his last 7 games (13-28)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Rays and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Astros -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: