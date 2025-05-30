Tigers at Royals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for May 30

Its Friday, May 30 and the Tigers (37-20) are in Kansas City to take on the Royals (30-27).

Casey Mize is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Seth Lugo for Kansas City.

The Tigers finished off a three-game sweep of the Giants in Motown Wednesday with a 4-3 win. Colt Keith and Justyn-Henry Malloy each drove in a pair to account for the Detroit offense.

KC salvaged the final game of their three-game series against the Reds with a 3-2 win Wednesday. Bobby Witt Jr. drove in a pair and Noah Cameron allowed just a single run over 6.1 innings to earn the win.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Royals

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: FDSNDT, FDSNKC

Odds for the Tigers at the Royals

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Tigers (-116), Royals (-103)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Royals

Pitching matchup for May 30, 2025: Casey Mize vs. Seth Lugo

Tigers: Casey Mize (6-1, 2.46 ERA)

Last outing: 5/24 vs. Cleveland - 5IP, 1ER, 4H, 1BB, 6Ks Royals: Seth Lugo (3-4, 3.02 ERA)

Last outing: 5/11 vs. Boston - 6IP, 3ER, 6H, 0BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Royals

The Tigers are on a 4-game winning streak

The Under is 8-5-1 in the Tigers’ matchups against AL Central teams this season

The Tigers have covered the Run Line in 3 straight road games against the Royals

Gleyber Torres is 6-20 (.300) over his last 8 games

is 6-20 (.300) over his last 8 games Bobby Witt Jr. is 8-44 (.182) over his last 11 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Tigers and the Royals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Detroit Tigers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

