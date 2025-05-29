NBA Trade Rumors Roundup: Zion staying in New Orleans, Cavaliers to consider Garland, Allen talks

Trade rumors are picking up steam in what many predict will be a wild offseason full of trades. As the NBA Draft nears those rumors will fly, and there are plenty out there now. Here are some of the big ones.

Zion staying in New Orleans

If you’re looking for a sign that new Pelicans GM Joe Dumars plans to keep and build around Zion Williamson, look no further than the NBA Draft Lottery — Zion was New Orleans’ on-stage representative. Teams don’t send players they are about to trade, they send guys who represent the franchise well. Will Guillory of The Athletic has been hearing Zion will stay put this summer.

“All parties feel pretty good about where things stand with the Pelicans-Williamson marriage heading into next season.”

Perhaps that’s just a negotiating tactic to gain leverage, but it sounds increasingly like Zion is not going anywhere this offseason. Last season, Zion put up monster numbers — 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists a game — but played in just 30 due to health issues. It’s hard to give up on a guy capable of those numbers. If Zion puts up those kinds of stats and plays 60+ games next season, Dumars will look like a genius.

Cavaliers open to Garland, Allen deals?

The Cleveland Cavaliers won 64 games and advanced to the second round of the playoffs before injuries and the Pacers proved to be too much. However, with Jayson Tatum’s injury throwing the door even more wide open in the East next season, should the Cavaliers just run it back?

Or, might they be open to trades for Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen? Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer suggests that trade door might be more open than one would think.

“They prefer to keep the core four together and see if they can build around them and find the right pieces around them... In saying that, I think the two untouchables are Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. I have been getting the sense that the Cavs would be more willing to entertain and at least consider possibilities for Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland than they have in the past.

“Now, that all comes down to it’s got to be the right deal. It’s got to be the right pieces coming back that the Cavs believe would be a step forward, as opposed to just a lateral move or a step back.”

This would need to be a home run deal for the Cavaliers to even entertain it — especially for Garland, whose value to this team showed in his absence the postseason. That blockbuster deal may not be out there, but it’s never a bad idea to listen.

Clippers interested in Jrue Holiday

The Los Angeles Clippers have long been interested in Jrue Holiday, and were going to get him in a three-team deal originally set up to send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, but that deal collapsed (and Boston outbid Los Angeles when Holiday did become available).

With the Celtics trimming their salary this offseason, Holiday is projected to be one of the players to go, sending the three years and $104 million he is still owed out the door with him. The Clippers are one of the teams interested in landing him, reports Brian Robb at masslive.com. Holiday is a natural, two-way Swiss Army knife point guard who could be the glue that brings the Clippers roster together around James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

Whether the Clippers can pull off such a trade is another question, but they have a very creative front office and a short window to win with this group before they pivot.

Antetokounmpo “open minded” about future

As it so often is on the court, this offseason the ball is in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s hands. Does he want to remain loyal to the Bucks and try to win in Milwaukee, despite Damian Lillard likely missing most or all of next season with his torn Achilles? Or, does he want to ask for a trade to a team where he could contend next season?

The latest update is that there is no update, but he remains “open minded” to the possibilities, ESPN’s Shams Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show.

“He is right now in the process of figuring out: is my forever home going to be in Milwaukee? Or is it time to go pursue a championship somewhere else? I’m told that process is ongoing. There still has not yet been a big moment of truth meeting, I’m told, between the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

Expect that meeting and decision to come before the NBA Draft.

Josh Giddey seeks $120+ million contract

Josh Giddey is one of the more interesting players in free agency this summer. Last season with the Bulls, he averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game, and looked even better after the All-Star break when more responsibility fell to him (and half the East was tanking). However, he’s not a strong defender and how much he contributes towards winning basketball is up for debate (there is a reason the Thunder were willing to move on from him). Can he put up these numbers in games that matter?

Considering all that, how much do the Bulls want to pay the restricted free agent? He is seeking at least five years, $120 million reports Jake Fischer at The Stein Line. Previous rumors had Giddey seeking more like $150 million across five years ($30 million a season), which seemed steep.

However, $120 million in the modern NBA is third-star money. After watching him up close, do the Bulls think he can be that guy? Giddey can put up counting stats, but can he prove to do more than just that?

