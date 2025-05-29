 Skip navigation
No doubt remains: Thunder answer all questions, all critics with dominating win to advance to NBA Finals

  
Published May 29, 2025 12:18 AM

We do this thing as sports fans where we say a team or player can’t win it all, until they do. Some fans wanted to break up Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in Boston until the organization’s patience paid off with a banner No. 18. It’s not new — there was a time when it was popular to say Michael Jordan couldn’t win the big one — and it’s not just basketball, ask the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts.

There were plenty of fans and some knowledgeable people inside basketball heading into the playoffs who were not convinced that Oklahoma City was any more than a good regular-season team.

All those questions have been answered. Those critics have been silenced.

With a chance to make the NBA Finals on the line, the Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the Minnesota Timberwolves, 124-94, to take the series 4-1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 and was rightfully named Western Conference Finals MVP.

Oklahoma City will host Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 5. The Thunder will be heavy favorites to win the title, regardless of whether the Pacers or Knicks come to town next week.

While SGA was fantastic and Chet Holmgren added 22 points and Jalen Williams 19, it was the Thunder defense that won them this game, and this series. Oklahoma City came out on Wednesday with defensive pressure that once again had Minnesota on its heels, and the Timberwolves started the game 1-of-11, putting them in a hole.

That hole only got deeper.

The Timberwolves shot just 3-of-20 in the first quarter. Minnesota scored 32 first-half points with an offensive rating of 61.5 (compared to 125 for Oklahoma City), and they trailed by 33 at that point. Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards combined for `17 first half points on 17 shot attempts with five turnovers.

While the Timberwolves made a couple of pushes, the game was never in doubt in the final 24 minutes.

Mentions
OKC_Williams_Jalen.jpg Jalen Williams OKC_Holmgren_Chet.jpg Chet Holmgren Anthony Edwards.png Anthony Edwards OKC_Gilgeous-Alexander_Shai.jpg Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Julius Randle.png Julius Randle