Nationals at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends and stats for May 30

Its Friday, May 30 and the Nationals (26-30) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (27-29).

Jake Irvin is slated to take the mound for Washington against Merrill Kelly for Arizona.

The Nationals closed out their series with the Mariners with a 9-3 win in ten innings last night in Seattle. Josh Bell went yard as part of Washington’s seven-run tenth inning to help secure the series win.

Arizona was off yesterday following back-to-back losses to the Pirates including a 10-1 smack on Wednesday. Zac Gallen opened the floodgates allowing five earned runs over five innings for the home team.

Lets dive into the opener in this series and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Diamondbacks

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: MASN2, ARID

Odds for the Nationals at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Nationals (+181), Diamondbacks (-219)

Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for May 30, 2025: Jake Irvin vs. Merrill Kelly

Nationals: Jake Irvin (4-1, 3.42 ERA)

Last outing: 5/24 vs. San Francisco - 8IP, 0ER, 3H, 2BB, 7Ks Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-2, 3.52 ERA)

Last outing: 5/24 at St. Louis - 6IP, 4ER, 6H, 1BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have won their last 3 against the Nationals with Merrill Kelly as the starting pitcher

as the starting pitcher With Merrill Kelly starting the Over was 5-2 (71%) in the Diamondbacks’ home games last season

starting the Over was 5-2 (71%) in the Diamondbacks’ home games last season The Diamondbacks have failed to cover the Run Line in 7 straight games when they’ve held a rest advantage

CJ Abrams is 2-24 (.083) in his last 6 games

is 2-24 (.083) in his last 6 games Corbin Carroll is 5-39 (.128) in his last 9 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Nationals and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

