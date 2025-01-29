 Skip navigation
Dillon Brooks, Trae Young each received technicals on play where Brooks grabbed back of Young’s neck

  
Published January 29, 2025 10:35 AM

Dillon Brooks is a master of getting under his opponent’s skin and Tuesday night it was Trae Young’s turn.

Brooks and Trae Young stood face-to-face jawing during the Rockets’ win in Atlanta, then Brooks grabbed the back of Young’s neck and pushed him forward. Each received a technical foul for the incident — but did Brooks deserve more?

After the game, Crew Chief Jacyn Goble explained the situation this way:

“Upon review, Young was seen instigating the altercation by first, bumping Brooks as he was walking by him. He then closes space with his head and contacts Brooks’ face while talking to Brooks who reacts by grabbing the back of Young’s head. This is why double technical fouls were assessed at replay.”

Young said he never got an explanation from the officials, but they told the Hawks coaching staff Young headbutted
Brooks. One line is this likely earns Young a fine.

” These refs are not worth my money, but we do need some new ones.”

Houston went on to win the game 100-96, led by Jalen Green’s 25 points. Young scored 21 to lead the Hawks.

