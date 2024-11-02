 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BNI Indonesian Masters - Round Two
Bubba Watson makes hole-in-one for charity house donation in Indonesia
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - France
Amber Glenn hangs on for her first Grand Prix title in France
World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2024 Singapore Stop - Day 3
Regan Smith breaks another world record to close World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whgoalwood_241102.jpg
Wood heads Nottingham Forest ahead of West Ham
nbc_nas_martinvilleessay_241102.jpg
Martinsville the final hurdle for title hopefuls
nbc_pl_artetaintv_241102.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal ‘didn’t find enough answers’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BNI Indonesian Masters - Round Two
Bubba Watson makes hole-in-one for charity house donation in Indonesia
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - France
Amber Glenn hangs on for her first Grand Prix title in France
World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2024 Singapore Stop - Day 3
Regan Smith breaks another world record to close World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whgoalwood_241102.jpg
Wood heads Nottingham Forest ahead of West Ham
nbc_nas_martinvilleessay_241102.jpg
Martinsville the final hurdle for title hopefuls
nbc_pl_artetaintv_241102.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal ‘didn’t find enough answers’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Grant Williams ejected for blindside hit on Jayson Tatum; Jaylen Brown, Draymond Green call out Williams

  
Published November 2, 2024 11:59 AM
Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 01: Grant Williams #2 of the Charlotte Hornets fouls Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter during their game at Spectrum Center on November 01, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Grant Hill deserved his fourth-quarter ejection for this blindside body check on the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum — and he deserves the fine or suspension that will follow in the coming days.

After the 124-109 Boston win, Williams — a former Celtics teammate of Tatum — tried to spin it as if he was making a play on the ball, and this was not an intentional foul. Here’s what he told Kayla Burton of NBC Sports Boston:

“I think it’s more so he didn’t see me more than anything else,” Williams said. “Like, I’m reaching and I definitely make contact with his body before I reach; probably a hard foul, definitely not intentional, not trying to hurt him by any means. We all know he’s one of my closest friends in the league, and as you see he got up and just walked away.”

Boston’s Jaylen Brown was having none of that.

“I don’t know what that was about. I think that spoke for itself,” Brown said. “That wasn’t a basketball play. Grant knows better than that. ... There’s no place in the game for that. I thought JT and Grant were friends. I guess not.”

While you expect Tatum’s teammates to step up for him, Williams should know he crossed the line when Draymond Green — who collects technical fouls and ejections like they’re Funko Pops — says he went way over the line.

Expect Williams to get hit with a heavy fine or suspension in the coming days (although the NBA fine system is as random as roulette, so don’t hold me to that).

Mentions
CHA_Williams_Grant.jpg Grant Williams Jayson Tatum.png Jayson Tatum GSW_Green_Draymond.jpg Draymond Green Jaylen Brown.png Jaylen Brown Charlotte Hornets Primary Logo Charlotte Hornets Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics