Grant Williams ejected for blindside hit on Jayson Tatum; Jaylen Brown, Draymond Green call out Williams

Grant Hill deserved his fourth-quarter ejection for this blindside body check on the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum — and he deserves the fine or suspension that will follow in the coming days.

Grant Williams hard foul on Tatum 👀 pic.twitter.com/VUzN4W5oMw — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 2, 2024

After the 124-109 Boston win, Williams — a former Celtics teammate of Tatum — tried to spin it as if he was making a play on the ball, and this was not an intentional foul. Here’s what he told Kayla Burton of NBC Sports Boston:

“I think it’s more so he didn’t see me more than anything else,” Williams said. “Like, I’m reaching and I definitely make contact with his body before I reach; probably a hard foul, definitely not intentional, not trying to hurt him by any means. We all know he’s one of my closest friends in the league, and as you see he got up and just walked away.”

Boston’s Jaylen Brown was having none of that.

“I don’t know what that was about. I think that spoke for itself,” Brown said. “That wasn’t a basketball play. Grant knows better than that. ... There’s no place in the game for that. I thought JT and Grant were friends. I guess not.”

While you expect Tatum’s teammates to step up for him, Williams should know he crossed the line when Draymond Green — who collects technical fouls and ejections like they’re Funko Pops — says he went way over the line.

Grant Williams saying it’s not intentional fouling JT like that is mad wild. And he smiling about it. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 2, 2024

Thinking a blindside hit “on ya mans” is a smile worthy offense means 1 of 2 things… you have zero awareness or you a goofy…. And both make you a goofy… goofy — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 2, 2024

Expect Williams to get hit with a heavy fine or suspension in the coming days (although the NBA fine system is as random as roulette, so don’t hold me to that).