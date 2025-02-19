Grizzlies GM squashes rumors of Ja Morant trade calling it ‘fantasy’

Part of the job of a front office is to be prepared for any scenario, which lends itself to a lot of speculation. It’s the job of front offices to try and imagine what players might become available in a trade and what they might offer to land him in this hypothetical scenario.

That speculation led one executive to muse Ja Morant could become available this summer if the Grizzlies flame out in the first round of the playoffs. Right on cue, Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman squashed that rumor.

I reached out to Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman to see if he would comment about the recent speculation around Ja. Here’s what he had to say:



“I can’t blame other “executives” for fantasizing about us trading Ja. But it’s just that - fantasy. We are not trading Ja. Continue to… — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) February 19, 2025

Everyone is just playing the roles they were given. Someone from another front office wondered aloud (to Howard Beck of The Ringer) about the possibility of Morant being available if he and the Grizzlies struggled in the playoffs. The Grizzlies GM stepped up and shot that idea down.

If Memphis flames out in the playoffs, there will be questions and soul-searching around the Grizzlies about the next steps. It’s improbable that the next step involves moving on from Morant, but a good front office will be prepared for anything.