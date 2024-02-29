 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
The Players Championship: Every winner through the years
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Calgary Flames
Dallas Stars acquire defenseman Chris Tanev in a trade with the Calgary Flames
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Bubba Pollard to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with JR Motorsports

Top Clips

nbc_pst_pogbaban_240229.jpg
What is Pogba’s legacy after four-year doping ban?
nbc_pst_facup_240229.jpg
Are Liverpool, Man City destined for FA Cup final?
nbc_pft_postshow_dejeanintv_240229.jpg
DeJean’s dynamic playmaking makes him a ‘threat’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
The Players Championship: Every winner through the years
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Calgary Flames
Dallas Stars acquire defenseman Chris Tanev in a trade with the Calgary Flames
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Bubba Pollard to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with JR Motorsports

Top Clips

nbc_pst_pogbaban_240229.jpg
What is Pogba’s legacy after four-year doping ban?
nbc_pst_facup_240229.jpg
Are Liverpool, Man City destined for FA Cup final?
nbc_pft_postshow_dejeanintv_240229.jpg
DeJean’s dynamic playmaking makes him a ‘threat’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hawks reportedly to waive Patty Mills making veteran point guard free agent

  
Published February 29, 2024 12:32 PM
Toronto Raptors v Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 28: Patty Mills #8 of the Atlanta Hawks drives against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Veteran point guard Patty Mills will be available on the buyout market after the Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a buyout with the 15-year NBA veteran.

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

Mills will be available for another team to pick up and put on their playoff roster. However, whether there is that market for Mills at this point in his career is another matter.

Mills and his expiring $6.8 million contract were traded three times this summer before he landed with the Hawks as a potential backup to Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. He has played in just 19 games this season (at 10.6 minutes per night) and is averaging 2.7 points and 1.1 rebounds a game. The selling point for his agent is Mills is shooting 38.2% from 3 this season, so a team looking for shooting off the bench could have interest in him.

Atlanta will fill Mills’ roster spot by converting two-way guard Trent Forrest to a standard NBA contract, Sharania reports.

Mentions
Patty Mills.png Patty Mills Atlanta Hawks Primary Logo Atlanta Hawks