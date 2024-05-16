 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_rookieqbs_240516.jpg
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
nbc_pft_week1_240516.jpg
Unpacking top Week 1 matchups to watch
nbc_pft_hardknockgiants_240516.jpg
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is "in danger"
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
nbc_pft_rookieqbs_240516.jpg
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
nbc_pft_week1_240516.jpg
Unpacking top Week 1 matchups to watch
nbc_pft_hardknockgiants_240516.jpg
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Watch Now

Lions enter spotlight with five primetime games

May 16, 2024 08:09 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Lions have excited fans and this is the first year with "a bit of a bullseye" on them, as is reflected in their 2024 NFL schedule.
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
3:06
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
nbc_pft_week1_240516.jpg
2:14
Unpacking top Week 1 matchups to watch
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks
1:35
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks
nbc_pft_reunions_240516.jpg
6:45
Biggest reunions to watch in 2024 NFL schedule
Deep dive into the 2024 SNF schedule
4:01
Deep dive into the 2024 SNF schedule
How will Texans 'answer the challenge' in 2024?
4:36
How will Texans ‘answer the challenge’ in 2024?
Bills slated for high-profile five-game stretch
3:33
Bills slated for high-profile five-game stretch
nbc_pft_jetsschedule_240516.jpg
13:00
Jets to face seven standalone games in 11 weeks
nbc_pft_ravenssched_240516.jpg
5:30
Ravens must ‘hit the ground sprinting’ in 2024
Chiefs to be challenged early in 2024 schedule
19:06
Chiefs to be challenged early in 2024 schedule
Number of 49ers' short weeks adds to difficulty
10:40
Number of 49ers’ short weeks adds to difficulty
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Bryce Young
11:07
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Bryce Young
