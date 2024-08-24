 Skip navigation
Highlights from Nikola Jokic, others at Goran Dragic farewell charity game in Slovenia

  
Published August 24, 2024 06:39 PM
Olympics: Basketball-Men Finals - Bronze Medal Game

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; Serbia power forward Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates after their win against Germany in the men’s basketball bronze medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It was a day to celebrate Slovenian legend Goran Dragic with a game in Ljubljana, but Nikola Jokic put on a show.

Sunday a number of NBA legends, including Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki, gathered in Ljubljana for the “Night of the Dragon” Farewell Game and charity fundraiser. Of course, Dragic was the hometown favorite.

However, it was Jokic who was putting on a show — and having fun with a self-lob.

Doncic was having a little fun at Jokic’s expense.

Doncic was also out there making plays and putting on a show.

In the end, Doncic made sure Dragic got the game ball.

Dragic played four seasons in Slovenia — where he was the Rookie of the Year and an All-Star — before being drafted by the Spurs in the second round of the 2008 NBA Draft and quickly traded to the Suns. Dragic’s best NBA season came in Phoenix, 2013-14, when he averaged 20.3 points and 5.9 assists and made All-NBA Third Team. He went on to play 15 NBA seasons total with stops in Miami, Houston, Toronto, Brooklyn, Chicago and Milwaukee.

Luka Doncic.png Luka Doncic Nikola Jokic.png Nikola Jokic