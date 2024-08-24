Highlights from Nikola Jokic, others at Goran Dragic farewell charity game in Slovenia
It was a day to celebrate Slovenian legend Goran Dragic with a game in Ljubljana, but Nikola Jokic put on a show.
Sunday a number of NBA legends, including Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki, gathered in Ljubljana for the “Night of the Dragon” Farewell Game and charity fundraiser. Of course, Dragic was the hometown favorite.
One last time... THE DRAGON 🐉


However, it was Jokic who was putting on a show — and having fun with a self-lob.
Just some Nikola Jokic self-lob action 👀🃏

Nikola Jokic pulling out ALL the tricks...
Cashes in the one-legged sidestep 3 🤯

Doncic was having a little fun at Jokic’s expense.
Jokic dumping water on Luka... just because 🤣


Doncic was also out there making plays and putting on a show.
Longtime friends trading buckets in Slovenia 🔥
Gogi gets on the board for 2... Followed by Luka's deep 3!

In the end, Doncic made sure Dragic got the game ball.
Luka handing Goran the game ball 🤝🤍
Dragic played four seasons in Slovenia — where he was the Rookie of the Year and an All-Star — before being drafted by the Spurs in the second round of the 2008 NBA Draft and quickly traded to the Suns. Dragic’s best NBA season came in Phoenix, 2013-14, when he averaged 20.3 points and 5.9 assists and made All-NBA Third Team. He went on to play 15 NBA seasons total with stops in Miami, Houston, Toronto, Brooklyn, Chicago and Milwaukee.