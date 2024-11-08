 Skip navigation
Nashville Predators
Frustration is mounting for the Predators, who are off to their worst start and last in the NHL
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies
Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Waiver Wired: Scotty Pippen Jr.? Don’t mind if we do
Curt Miller
Dallas Wings hire Curt Miller as GM and executive vice president of basketball operations

Hornets Miles Bridges out with bruised knee, to be reevaluated in two weeks

  
Published November 8, 2024 11:33 AM

Charlotte’s starting wing and third-leading scorer this season, Miles Bridges, is going to be out for at least two weeks with a bone bruise in his knee, the team has announced.

Charlotte brought Bridges back this summer with a three-year, $75 million contract and he has started all eight games for the team, averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds a night. However, he has struggled with his shot this season shooting 26.7% on 3-pointers (down from 34.9% last season), and inside the arc he is shooting just 49.1%.

Bridges is the second Hornets starter out with injuries, center Mark Williams is out, as is his backup Nick Richards, leaving the Hornets very thin along the front line. Despite the injuries (and a bottom-10 defense), the 3-5 Hornets look like a team that can compete for a play-in spot in the East. They just need to keep their heads above water and get through these early-season injuries.

