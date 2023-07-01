 Skip navigation
Top News

Houston gets their point guard with three year, $130 max deal with Fred VanVleet

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 1, 2023 12:34 AM
Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet

Getty Images

Houston had made Fred VanVleet their No. 1 target in free agency (once they moved on from the James Harden idea ). The Toronto Raptors wanted to retain VanVleet.

VanVleet’s agent — Rich Paul of Clutch Sports — used that bidding war to his advantage and got his client the largest contract for an undrafted player ever: Three years at the max, now $130 million. Houston paid up that third year and got their man VanVleet, and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

VanVleet opted out of $22.8 million with the Raptors, which worked out.

VanVleet has good counting stats — 19.3 points and 7.2 assists a game last season — and he plays solid defense, however, what he brings the Rockets is more than that. Houston has ridiculous talent on the roster — Jabari Smith, Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., the just drafted Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore — but they needed a table setter. Someone to be a floor general and run the offense. VanVleet is that guy. Houston wants to pivot away from rebuilding and start winning games, and FVV is the key to making that happen.

Houston is still pursuing their other primary target, Dillon Brooks.

As mentioned, VanVleet is a Klutch client. So is Draymond Green, who got himself a $100 million payday on Friday . So is Jerami Grant, who got himself one of the most outsized paydays of the day . That had LeBron pumping up his friend Rich Paul, the man behind Klutch.

That was clearly a shot by LeBron at OG Anunoby and Anthony Edwards, both of whom left Klutch when agent Omar Wilkes bolted the agency to join Fanatics. Edwards and Anunoby will be just fine, but it was a good day for Klutch clients.

