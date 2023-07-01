 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Draymond Green reportedly returning to Warriors on four-year, $102 million contract

Published June 30, 2023 08:15 PM

Golden State is going all-in on winning one for the thumb — ring number five of the Stephen Curry-era dynasty — but that was only going to happen with Draymond Green in the fold.

As was expected in recent days, Green and the Warriors agreed to a new contract — four years, and $100 million, with the final year a player option. Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews of ESPN broke the story .

While there was some speculation about the market for Green outside the Bay Area (although maybe now way outside, Sacramento was interested on some level; and LeBron James would have loved Green on the Lakers). However, once the Warriors traded Jordan Poole for Chris Paul, all signs pointed to a Green return and Golden State making another run at a ring.

Green opted out of $27.6 million and will take a bit of a haircut in salary next season, but he locked up more guaranteed money long term and remains in a place he knows he is comfortable.

Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists a game last season — his offense is slipping with age (he is 33), but he is still an All-Defensive Team player and his passing is still critical to the flow of the Warriors offense. Green is also considered one of the team’s emotional leaders, although his standing in that area slipped last season after he punched Poole . Green admitted that punch threw the Warriors’ chemistry off last season and hurt them even into the playoffs.

The Warriors have pushed all their chips into the middle for next season with Curry, Klay Thompson, Green and Poole (plus Andrew Wiggins) all back. Whether that is enough remains to be seen, but it wouldn’t have worked without Green.

