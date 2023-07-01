Draymond Green reportedly returning to Warriors on four-year, $102 million contract

Golden State is going all-in on winning one for the thumb — ring number five of the Stephen Curry-era dynasty — but that was only going to happen with Draymond Green in the fold.

As was expected in recent days, Green and the Warriors agreed to a new contract — four years, and $100 million, with the final year a player option. Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews of ESPN broke the story .

Dray isn't going anywhere 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kshHXr4led — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 30, 2023

While there was some speculation about the market for Green outside the Bay Area (although maybe now way outside, Sacramento was interested on some level; and LeBron James would have loved Green on the Lakers). However, once the Warriors traded Jordan Poole for Chris Paul, all signs pointed to a Green return and Golden State making another run at a ring.

Green opted out of $27.6 million and will take a bit of a haircut in salary next season, but he locked up more guaranteed money long term and remains in a place he knows he is comfortable.

Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists a game last season — his offense is slipping with age (he is 33), but he is still an All-Defensive Team player and his passing is still critical to the flow of the Warriors offense. Green is also considered one of the team’s emotional leaders, although his standing in that area slipped last season after he punched Poole . Green admitted that punch threw the Warriors’ chemistry off last season and hurt them even into the playoffs.

The Warriors have pushed all their chips into the middle for next season with Curry, Klay Thompson, Green and Poole (plus Andrew Wiggins) all back. Whether that is enough remains to be seen, but it wouldn’t have worked without Green.