NBA Free Agency Tracker: Every important trade, signing, rumor, and report in one place

NBA free agency is the embodiment of chaos theory every year — and this year James Harden didn’t even wait for free agency to begin before bringing the crazy.

What follows is a tracker of the latest signings, trades, rumors and reports all in one place (all in order of when they happened, with the most recent news on top). This is a short synopsis and first-blush thoughts on any deals; follow the links to see a more detailed analysis.

SIGNING: Russell Westbrook returning to Clippers for two years, $7.8 million

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said after the season wanted Russell Westbrook back: “Bringing Russ here really, really saved our season as far as making the playoffs, having this run we had in the playoffs. He really saved us. Hats off to Russ for bringing it every single night.”

Westbrook echoed the sentiment: “One thing I do tell you is that I love it here. I love the people, just the fans overall embracing not just me but my family and close friends. I know, end of the year, a lot of things have happened, but I’m grateful. I definitely love being here.”

It’s not a surprise the two sides reached a deal, two years and $7.8 million. The second year of that is a player option. Good price for a guy the Clippers like and makes a solid rotation point guard.

SIGNING AND TRADE: Rockets sign Dillon Brooks for four years, $80 million, trade K.J. Martin to Clippers

The Houston Rockets had their eye on Dillon Brooks as the kind of intense defender they need with their young core. They got their guy and cleared out space for him in the rotation with a couple of moves.

First, the Rockets agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract with Brooks (we’ll see what the final/real numbers are, minus unrealistic incentives), a story broken by Adrain Wojnarowski of ESPN . Brooks is an elite on-ball defender who made the NBA All-Defensive team last season and he will help the Rockets on that end (his lack of shooting is an issue, but Houston needs to get its defense right first).

To clear out space, the Rockets are trading forward K.J. Martin, something that was expected . What was not expected was the low price the Clippers paid: two second round picks.

ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Clippers are acquiring Houston Rockets forward K.J. Martin in a trade for two future second-round draft picks. pic.twitter.com/p5k1QG5stI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

SIGNING: Lakers re-sign Austin Reaves for four years, $56 million

The Lakers had shouted from the rooftops for months that they were going to match any offer for Austin Reaves. While they meant it, that was also a tactic to scare off teams with cap space and a need for a ball handling guard — Orlando, Houston — to come in over the top with a bigger offer than what the Lakers could make (Los Angeles could have matched that offer, but it would have led to a poison-pill, back-loaded contract).

It worked. Reaves and the Lakers agreed to terms on a four year, $56 million contract (the max the Lakers could offer with their Early Bird rights).

More details: Reaves’ new deal contains a player option on Year 4, a 15 percent trade kicker, and the maximum advance allowable, per sources. The Lakers included everything they legally could to make sure Reaves stayed in Los Angeles. https://t.co/dEkgGQAanw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

The Lakers now have Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Gabe Vincent as secondary ballhandlers around LeBron James. This looks like a well-constructed team on paper that just needs to keep its stars healthy.

EXTENSION: Charlotte Hornets agree to max rookie contract extension with LaMelo Ball

This was a given, but now it is official: The Hornets and LaMelo Ball have agreed to a max contract extension. Shams Charania of the Athletic broke the news.

Just In: Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball is finalizing a five-year designated maximum contract extension that is worth up to $260 million, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

This contract is worth a minimum of $207 million guaranteed and that can climb to $260 if he makes an All-NBA team. Ball averaged 23.3 points and 8.4 assists a game last season until an ankle fracture cost him most of the season (Ball played 36 games). His return, the expected signing of Miles Bridges (who sat out last season following domestic abuse charges and will miss the first 10 games of next season ), the addition of No. 2 pick Brandon Miller, P.J. Washington and more, this is potentially a playoff team in the East next season.

SIGNING: Lakers bringing D’Angelo Russell back on two-year $37 million contract

While just signed Gabe Vincent is the kind of gritty two-way point guard the Lakers need in the playoffs, first they need players to get them to the postseason. D’Angelo Russell is that guy, averaging 17.4 points and 6.1 assists a game with Los Angeles last season. He signs a two-year, $37 million contract and the Lakers once again — as they did after the trade deadline — have really good pieces around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. If L.A. can get its stars to the postseason healthy and rested, they are dangerous.

SIGNING: Brook Lopez agrees to return to Milwaukee on two year, $48 million deal

In a couple of years the Milwaukee Bucks may need to pivot as they get older and more expensive, but the team with the best record in the NBA last season is running it back this coming year. The Bucks have reached a deal to re-sign center Brook Lopez on a two-year, $48 million contract, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent center Brook Lopez has agreed to a two-year, $48 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

The Bucks had already reached a deal to bring back Khris Middleton, and that reunites the core around Giannis Antetokounmpo (Jrue Holiday is eligible for an extension this fall but remains under contract). Lopez is 35, but he was an All-Defensive Team level player this season and can space the floor on offense (34.6% from 3 last season). He is critical to how this team is built and the Bucks needed to bring him back. While there was a lot of Lopez to the Rockets rumors, that often felt like leverage against the Bucks as much as a real desire by Houston.

TRADE REQUEST: Damian Lillard requests trade out of Portland, Miami and Brooklyn preferred destinations

It felt more like a matter of when not if, but the time is here: Damian Lillard has requested a trade out of Portland. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT was first with the story and also reports Miami and Brooklyn are his preferred destinations.

BREAKING NEWS: Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has requested a trade this morning, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/Udi1h7OQyA — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2023

Lillard does not have a no-trade clause, like Bradley Beal did when he forced his way to Phoenix , so other teams can get in the mix. Both the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers are expected to make a play for Lillard, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, although the Blazers are expected to try and honor Lillard’s wishes.

Lillard’s career in Portland should not be overlooked, he played 11 season there and averaged 25.2 points and 6.7 assists a game, he was a seven-time All-Star and a seven-time All-NBA players who was part of the NBA’s 75 best players at the NBA’s 75th Anniversary .

SIGNING: Jaxson Hayes agrees to two-year contract with Lakers

For Lakers fans who loved the athletic but inconsistent play of Wenyen Gabriel, have we got the guy for you. The Lakers agree to terms with former Pelican backup big Jaxson Hayes, who is wildly athletic and will make some insane highlight plays, but also is wildly undisciplined and makes a lot of mistakes. This is very likely for the minimum, and the second year is a player option according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who broke the news .

SIGN-AND-TRADE: Max Strus headed to Cavaliers in three-team trade

The question in Cleveland has been who will be the fifth Beatle? The Cavs have an elite backcourt with Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, they have an elite frontcourt with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, but who was going to play the three and knock down shots? Enter Max Strus, who is a career 37.1% from 3. works well off the ball, and just proved he can play on the biggest of stages helping the Heat to the NBA Finals. He’s not a great perimeter defender, but with Mobley and Allen behind him that is less of a concern.

This is a three-team trade with the Spurs in the mix and getting Cedi Osman to make the whole thing fit. Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news. Also, rough on the Heat to lose Gabe Vincent and Strus, although they may be waiting for a bigger move.

Free agent Max Strus has agreed on a four-year, $63M sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. In three-team deal, Heat get a second-round pick and Spurs acquire Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and a second-rounder. pic.twitter.com/xKAmqlx3aF — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

SIGNING: Mavericks put shooting next to Luka/Kyrie, reach deal with Seth Curry

It’s all about fit with NBA role players — does the skill sets of these guys and what they do at an elite level match us with what the coach is going to ask them to do? This fit seems a no-brainer, the Dallas Mavericks have reached a two-year deal with sharpshooter Seth Curry, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN . This is a natural fit, with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving creating shots, a catch-and-shoot specialist is going to put up numbers for the Mavericks. They did the same thing for the Blue Devils years ago.

TRADE: Heat trade Victor Oladipo to Thunder in cost-cutting move

You could tell how much the Heat players loved and respected Victor Oladipo when he went down with another serious injury — this time a torn left patellar tendon that means his third major leg surgery in four years — during the first round against the Bucks. Jimmy Butler had his head in his hands, just staring at the court. Max Strus had a towel over his face. Kyle Lowry was cussing. When Oladipo was healthy and good with the Heat, he was very good. It’s sad to see his time in Miami end this way.

Oladipo recently opted into his $9.5 million player option for next season, and in a cost-cutting move the Heat have traded Oladipo and a second round pick to the Thunder, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of EPSN . This gives the Heat breathing room under the luxury tax (and a little more room if they trade for a big star, hypothetically). The Thunder absorb Oladipo into their cap space, and the Heat get a trade exception.

EXTENSION: Grizzlies lock up their core, give Desmond Bane five-year max contract extension

Ja Morant got his. Jaren Jackson Jr. got his. It was Desmond Bane’s turn to get a max contract extension as the Memphis Grizzlies lock up their core. Bane got his five-year max, which will be worth $207 million over five years (that could go up if he makes an All-NBA team). Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news . Memphis has tweaked the roster some for next season — Dillon Brooks out, Marcus Smart in — but it is still the young core of Morant, Bane and Jackson that make this team special. Bane’s extension will not kick in until the 2024-25 season. Bane averaged 21.8 points a game last season and shot 40.5% from 3.

EXTENSION: Pacers give Tyrese Haliburton five-year max contract extension

This was a no-brainer. Haliburton is an All-Star point guard in his third season who averaged 20.7 points and 10.4 assists a game and is the future of the Pacers, you give him every penny (Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story ). Haliburton’s extension, which doesn’t kick in until the 2024-25 season, will be worth a minimum of $207 million, and that number goes up if he makes an All-NBA team next season (which is distinctly possible) and could get as high as $260 million. There also is the question about whether he got a player option on the final year (we don’t know that yet). Haliburton also wins best reaction on Twitter for the day.

SIGNING: Derrick Rose headed to Memphis, agrees to two-year $6.5 million deal

While Derrick Rose fell out of the rotation in New York the second half of the season, Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks hoped to keep him this season because of the leadership he brought to the locker room.

Instead, that leadership is headed to Memphis. The Grizzlies and Rose agreed to a two-year, $6.5 million contract, a story broken by Ian Begley of SNY.TV. Rose will not play heavy minutes — although likely more early in the season while Ja Morant is suspended — but it’s not hard to see why Rose and Marcus Smart were brought in. The Grizzlies have immense talent but their defiant, punk-rock attitude led to a team a little too undisciplined for the highest levels of the game. Grizzlies management is trying to bring the attitude shift.

SIGNING: Nets retain Cameron Johnson with four-year, $108 million contract

Earlier on Friday, before the free agency light went green and we were off to the races, the Brooklyn Nets cleared the path to re-sign Cameron Johnson by trading Joe Harris into the cap space of the Pistons — Detroit was the team poised to overpay and try and steal Johnson. After this trade, the Pistons didn’t have the money to make that move (but they had the shooter they needed).

That didn’t mean the Nets low-balled Johnson, they re-signed him to a four-year, $108 million contract, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN . There’s good reason other teams were targeting him and the Nets wanted to keep him: He’s an athletic stretch four who averaged 16.6 points a game last season in Brooklyn (where he was traded in the Kevin Durant deal) and shot better than 40% from 3 for the season. He and Mikal Bridges form the core of whatever is next for the Nets.

SIGNING: Houston wins Fred VanVleet sweepstakes with three-year, $130 deal

Fred VanVleet is a max player. Not sure I thought I’d ever say that, but here we are. FVV got the first max contract of NBA free agency when the Houston Rockets gave him three years, $130 million and he took it (that’s not max years, but it is max money for the three years). VanVleet, a former All-Star and NBA champion, averaged 19.3 points and 7.2 assists a game last season, plus is a respectable defender. He is the kind of floor general the Rockets need.

Free agent G Fred VanVleet has agreed on a three-year, $130 million contract with the Houston Rockets, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul and agent Erika Ruiz tell ESPN. Rockets land ex-Raptors All-Star in his prime at 29 years old. pic.twitter.com/B6WwPmLYq1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

SIGNINGS: Lakers sign Gabe Vincent away from Heat, re-sign Hachimura in series of solid moves

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka did an impressive job reworking the Lakers roster at the trade deadline to something that worked a lot better around LeBron James and Anthony Davis (you know, like what he had in 2020 before blowing it up). In the opening hours of free agency, Pelinka continued that trend.

The Lakers’ big strike was to poach Gabe Vincent, the Miami Heat’s starting point guard in the Finals, with a three-year, $33 million contract (a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic ). This is a quality pick-up by the Lakers, Vincent is not as offensively dynamic as D’Angelo Russell but he’s a much better defender and proved this year he does not wilt in the playoffs.

The Lakers also re-signed Rui Hachimura for three years and $51 million. They signed two wing players with potential in former Knick Cam Redish and Taurean Prince, who averaged nine points a game off the bench in Minnesota last season. The big one still hanging out there is Austin Reaves, but the Lakers have made it clear they will match any offer for him.

The Lakers are still going to need a lot out of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they are the two stars, but the supporting cast around them is going to be good.

SIGNING: Khris Middleton reportedly to return to Bucks on three-year, $102 million contract

The Milwaukee Bucks may be getting older and more expensive, but they still had the best record in the NBA this season and, if not for a Giannis Antetokounmpo injury in the fist round , we might talking about their playoff run very differently. They were not ready to break this thing up, which is why the Bucks are re-signing Middleton to a three-year, $102 million contract.

Three-time All-Star Khris Middleton has agreed on a new three-year, $102 million deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Middleton keeps franchise a championship contender with his return. Player option. pic.twitter.com/o2E7vXXQj8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

This was expected, the bigger challenge for the Bucks is what happens with their other key free agent Brook Lopez, who has a lot of suitors. Middleton only played 33 games last season due to injury, Milwaukee needs a lot more out of him to get back to the mountain top.

SIGNING: Kyrie Irving agrees to return to Mavericks for three years, $126 million

Kyrie Irving did everything he could to create leverage , but Dallas was not going to give him the full max he wanted in either years or dollars. Irving still got a good deal and agreed to re-sign with the Mavericks for three years at $126 million.

Free agent Kyrie Irving has agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to return to the Dallas Mavericks, with a player option in third season, @TheAthletic @Stadium learned. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

No team beyond Dallas was even willing to give Irving a third year, and he wasn’t going to get a contract starting at $47 million a season (although he came close in this deal). Irving may feel he’s worth more as he averaged 27.1 points and 5.5 assists a game this season, but teams feared potential absences and Irving being a distraction.

DA11AS 🤞🏾♾❤️ — Chief Hélà 🤞🏾 (@KyrieIrving) July 1, 2023

This keeps Irving next to Luka Dončić in a pairing nobody is quite sure works all that smoothly, but the duo also has had limited time together to work things out. They will have time now, but the Mavericks need to get more around them to compete in a deep Western Conferece.

SIGNING: Bruce Brown got PAID with two-year, $45 million contract from Pacers

Indiana had to spend to make sure it reaches the new higher cap floor, and there are far worse people to spend that money on than Bruce Brown.

The Pacers have poached the Nuggets NBA Finals hero with a two-year, $45 million contract as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews of ESPN . The second year is a team option. Brown said he wanted to return to Denver — and the Nuggets wanted him — but the most they could offer under the terms of the CBA was $7.8 million. The Lakers and other teams were willing to pay the NBA mid-level exception of $12.4 million, but the Pacers’ offer blows that one out of the water. Brown has made just more than $15 million in his five NBA seasons, he will more than double that next season likely coming off the bench in a backcourt with Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield.

EXTENSION: Kristaps Porzingis got his deal, a two-year, $60 million extension with Celtics

Kristaps Porzingis opted into his $36 million player option for this season, facilitating a trade to the Celtics , and now he has been rewarded for all that. Boston and Porzingis have agreed to a two-year, $60 million extension. This is a fair deal for Boston if Porzingis can stay healthy and on the court.

Boston Celtics and Kristaps Porzingis are expected to finalize a two-year, approximately $60 million extension, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2023

SIGNING: Jerami Grant returning to Trail Blazers on five-year, $160 million contract

Step one of Portland’s “keep Damian Lillard happy” free agency plan was to re-sign power forward Jerami Grant. The Trail Blazers can check that box. Portland has agreed to a five-year, $160 million extension with Grant, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic . Grant proved a great fit next to Lillard last season averaging 20.5 points a game and shooting 40% from 3. The next steps in the Portland plan involve getting more around that pairing.

SIGNING: Kyle Kuzma returning to Wizards on four-year, $102 million contract

Following a breakout season where he averaged a career-high 21.2 points per game, Kyle Kuzma decided to test the free agent market. It wasn’t as kind to him as he hoped, so Kuzma is returning to Washington but on a fair four-year, $102 million contract. This is a fair deal for Kuzma and one the Wizards can trade either at the deadline in February or next summer as they work to bring in assets for their rebuild.

Free agent F Kyle Kuzma has agreed on a four-year, $102M deal to return to the Washington Wizards, co-head of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. Kuzma took a shorter deal with Lakers three years ago — and now cashes in after a career-year with Wizards. pic.twitter.com/Ox7TQDcb6z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

SIGNING: Draymond Green agrees to four-year, $100 million deal to return to Warriors

The Warriors dynasty would not have been the same without Draymond Green.

He has agreed to stay with the Warriors on a four-year, $100 million contract, with a player option in the final season. Marc Spears of ESPN’s Andscape and Shams Charnia had the story.

Free agent forward Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with a player option in the final season to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors on the first day of free agency, sources tell ESPN’s Andscape. Green, Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson stay together. pic.twitter.com/0wvfQOspV3 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 30, 2023

This is a big win for Draymond, getting the fourth year as a player option. He takes a little bit of a haircut on per-year salary — he opted out of $27.6 million this season, but gets the security of years and $100 million guaranteed. the Warriors needed him to win, and with Chris Paul — and if their aging team can stay healthy — the Warriors are again legit contenders.

Report: Lakers likely to re-sign Dennis Schroder

The Lakers had hoped to be able to use their full mid-level exception on Bruce Brown (who showed in Denver he can handle the spotlight, playing a key role in the Finals), but buzz is growing around the league the Pacers are going to use their cap space to go above the $12.4 million the Lakers (and others) can offer and snap up Brown for themselves.

With that, the Lakers are leaning toward splitting the mid-level and using part of it to bring back Dennis Schroder (who was solid for them in the playoffs) and use the other half on a free agent, reports Marc Stein . If the Lakers go that route, it means D’Angelo Russell will not be back in L.A. next season.

Rumor: Kyle Kuzma headed back to Wizards?

New grand poobah in Washington Michael Winger has finally started the rebuild this team has needed for years, with Bradley Beal sent to Phoenix and Kristaps Porzingis in Boston green . That means Kyle Kuzma is... headed back to Washington, according to Marc Stein . The market may have dried up on Kuzma and he could return back to the Wizards, where he would have a constant green light and could build up his trade value. This would be a short-term arrangement but it could work for both sides. The only question is the contract they agree to.

Report: Warriors have eye on Dario Saric as free agent

The Warriors need to round out their roster with shooters on minimum contracts, particularly big men who can space the floor. Which is why Golden State has its eye on Dario Saric, reports Marc Spears of ESPN’s Andscape . He averaged 6.4 points a game last season bouncing between Phoenix and OKC, and shot 39.1% from 3. When healthy, he is the kind of player the Warriors could use.

Rumor: Kyrie Irving also to meet with Lakers, Clippers, Heat, Rockets

Kyrie Irving is trying his hardest to create leverage in the market. Dallas has Irving’s bird rights and is the only team that wants him on anything more than a lowball contract, but the Mavericks do not appear ready to give Irving the years and money he expects (his max would start at $47 million a year and the Mavericks could extend a five-year contract). So Irving is trying to create leverage. Bill Reiter of CBS Sports has the latest.

Sources tell @CBSSports that on top of Dallas and Phoenix, Kyrie Irving will meet today with Miami, Houston, the Lakers and the Clippers. Meetings will be in Los Angeles and, in a few cases, remote. — Bill Reiter (@sportsreiter) June 30, 2023

Irving is meeting with the Suns , but all they can offer him is the veteran minimum ($3 million a season). The Lakers could offer the mid-level exception ($12.4 million) but their front office has not been eager to get in the Kyrie Irving business. The Clippers and Heat would only offer the minimum. Houston has the cap space to max him out, but he is not the guy they want to bring into their young team, with the focus being on Fred VanVleet.

Irving and the Mavericks will eventually reach a deal that everyone else thinks is too much for too many years, but Irving will see as insultingly low.

Report: 76ers do not plan to offer Tyrese Maxey extension this summer

One way teams can show their young stars how much they prioritize them is to offer a contract extension after their third season, rather r than waiting until they are restricted free agents (any extension can’t kick in until a rookie’s fifth season, but one can be offered between the third and fourth year). The expectation around the league is that the 76ers would do that for clear max rookie Tyrese Maxey. However, Philadephia isn’t going to do that, reports Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

The Sixers are not planning to extend Tyrese Maxey this summer, sources told ESPN. He is still seen as a big part of their future, but the team wants to delay an extension for him to preserve flexibility. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 30, 2023

This doesn’t change Maxey’s earnings nor the 76ers ability to retain him, but it can lead to bad blood. Maybe it’s nothing, just something to monitor going forward.

Report: Warriors, Lakers keeping eye on Shake Milton

Shake Milton, the backup two guard who spent all five years of his NBA career in Philadelphia, is a free agent. With the guard situation up in the air with the 76ers , both the Lakers and Warriors are keeping an eye on Milton according to Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports (although both would only offer the veteran minimum).

TRADE: Nets trade sharpshooter Joe Harris to Detroit

The Detroit Pistons have an interesting young guard core with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, and now those two have a shooter to work with: The Nets have traded Joe Harris to the Pistons for two second-round picks. Both Woj and Shams were simultaneous with this one.

Along with Joe Harris, Nets sent a 2027 Mavericks second-rounder and 2029 Bucks second-rounder to Detroit, sources said. https://t.co/GppoNEyylk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

This is an obviously good pickup for the Pistons, who add needed shooting (one of the top shooters in the game) to the roster and a veteran presence for a young team. The Nets traded Harris into the Pistons’ cap space, which changes the dynamic around restricted free agent Cam Johnson — the Pistons were rumored to be coming for Johnson with an over-the-top offer, but now they have less cap space and the Nets have more to match any other team’s offer. Plus, the Nets get a $17.4 million trade exception to use later if they so choose.

Report: Clippers still engaged with Celtics in Malcolm Brogdon conversations

These talks likely are on hold while the Clippers try to land a bigger name and bigger bearded point guard in James Harden , but the Clippers and Celtics are still talking about a Malcolm Brogdon trade, reports Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports .

TRADE: Pacers send Chris Duarte to Kings for draft picks

Chris Duarte has shown moments of potential but took a step back in his sophomore campaign, with his 3-point shooting falling off to 31.6% (and his defense did not make up for it). He will get a change of scenery in Sacramento, and the Kings will send “draft compensation” — certainly only second-round picks — to Indiana.

The Indiana Pacers are nearing a trade sending guard Chris Duarte to the Sacramento Kings for draft compensation, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

Report: Celtics looking at Patrick Beverley for point guard

With Marcus Smart now in Memphis — he may be exactly the player the Grizzlies need — Boston is looking for a little more depth at the point and is considering Patrick Beverley, reports Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports . If he’s in a backup role, that could be a good fit.

Report: Pacers leading candidate to trade for Knicks fan favorite Obi Topin

Knicks fans are not going to love seeing Obi Topin go, but if New York is keeping Julius Randle (and all reports are they are) then in a Tom Thibodeau rotation there is little path for Topin to more than the 15 minutes a game he got last season. Which is why they are exploring trades and the Pacers — looking for an athletic four to put next to Myles Turner — are the frontrunners according to Marc Stein.