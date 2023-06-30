KJ Martin Jr. trade talks reportedly have ramped up with deal “increasingly likely”

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

KJ Martin Jr. trade talks reportedly have ramped up with deal “increasingly likely”

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published June 30, 2023 02:20 PM
Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 09: Kenyon Martin Jr. #6 of the Houston Rockets passes the ball against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on April 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Houston has more cap space and money to spend in free agency than anyone, and that has the Rockets’ name popping up everywhere, from the valid and likely reports — Houston signing Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks — to the players trying to use the threat of the Rockets to leverage other teams. The list of players linked to the Rockets is Santa’s list long: Brook Lopez, Jakob Poeltl, Donte DiVincenzo, Kyle Kuzma, and even the “they might meet with Kyrie Irving” rumors (that’s not happening, for the record).

All that could leave KJ Martin without a spot, which is one reason he has come up as an increasingly likely trade option, reports Kelly Iko at The Athletic .

Trade talks surrounding fourth-year forward Kenyon Martin Jr. have increased in number in recent days with the expectation that a trade this offseason is increasingly likely, league sources say. To be clear, Martin has not requested a trade since this time last season, but with Houston still seeking avenues to improve their financial flexibility heading into July, Martin’s combination of age, upside and salary makes him an attractive candidate on the market.

Martin is a solid scorer around the basket — 69.8% of his shots came within 10 feet of the rim — and is strong on the offensive glass. He’s also athletic and can play in transition. However, he is not a good defender (particularly if isolated on the perimeter) and is not a natural floor spacer (his shooting from 3 fell off last season to 31.5%). He is more about the potential right now than the production.

However, on a $1.9 million expiring contract next season, Martin is a good value play, and if he works out his new team can re-sign him to a fair contract. Somebody is going to get a win trading for Martin.

Mentions
KJ_Martin_HS.png KJ Martin Houston Rockets Primary Logo Houston Rockets