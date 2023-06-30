KJ Martin Jr. trade talks reportedly have ramped up with deal “increasingly likely”

Houston has more cap space and money to spend in free agency than anyone, and that has the Rockets’ name popping up everywhere, from the valid and likely reports — Houston signing Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks — to the players trying to use the threat of the Rockets to leverage other teams. The list of players linked to the Rockets is Santa’s list long: Brook Lopez, Jakob Poeltl, Donte DiVincenzo, Kyle Kuzma, and even the “they might meet with Kyrie Irving” rumors (that’s not happening, for the record).

All that could leave KJ Martin without a spot, which is one reason he has come up as an increasingly likely trade option, reports Kelly Iko at The Athletic .

Trade talks surrounding fourth-year forward Kenyon Martin Jr. have increased in number in recent days with the expectation that a trade this offseason is increasingly likely, league sources say. To be clear, Martin has not requested a trade since this time last season, but with Houston still seeking avenues to improve their financial flexibility heading into July, Martin’s combination of age, upside and salary makes him an attractive candidate on the market.

Martin is a solid scorer around the basket — 69.8% of his shots came within 10 feet of the rim — and is strong on the offensive glass. He’s also athletic and can play in transition. However, he is not a good defender (particularly if isolated on the perimeter) and is not a natural floor spacer (his shooting from 3 fell off last season to 31.5%). He is more about the potential right now than the production.

However, on a $1.9 million expiring contract next season, Martin is a good value play, and if he works out his new team can re-sign him to a fair contract. Somebody is going to get a win trading for Martin.

