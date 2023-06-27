 Skip navigation
Report: Rockets prioritize Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks in free agency

  By
  Kurt Helin,
  By
  Kurt Helin
  
Published June 27, 2023 08:00 AM
Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies sits on the bench against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Getty Images

No team enters free agency with more money to spend than the Rockets — nearly $60 million in cap space. Houston has not been subtle about its intentions to add veterans to their young core — hunting big names including James Harden (who, by most accounts, is now leaning toward a return to Philadelphia ).

If Harden is off the table, the Rockets are turning their attention to two other guards, Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, reports Marc Stein in his latest Substack newsletter .

More and more as the official start of free agency draws near on Friday at 6 PM ET, league sources say they see Toronto’s Fred VanVleet and Memphis’ Dillon Brooks at the top of a Rockets wish list widely thought to be headlined by former Rockets All-Star James Harden.

Stein adds the Rockets could land both.

VanVleet is one of the most sought after free agents on the market , a rock-solid lead guard who averaged 19.3 points and 7.2 assists a game last season. He also is a plus defender — something the Rockets need — and he brings the gravitas of a championship ring to the room. Because of all that, he will be expensive — four years, $130 million range (starting around $30 million a season). It’s going to take a big offer to land VanVleet as other teams, such as Toronto and Orlando, will be in the mix (among others trying to pitch the Raptors on a sign-and-trade).

Brooks would also bring needed defense to Houston — he was second-team All-Defense last season. However, his offense is far more erratic and the key will be getting him to accept his role in the offense. Milwaukee is said to have some interest in Brooks as well. Brooks’ salary floor is the mid-level exception ($12.4 million for the first season), meaning Houston can afford him and VanVleet (as long as there is no Harden in the picture).

Whether they land these two free agents or chase someone else, expect the Rockets to swing big starting Friday evening (6 p.m. Eastern) when free agency officially opens.

