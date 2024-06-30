 Skip navigation
James Harden agrees to return to Clippers on two year, $70 million contract

  
Published June 30, 2024 07:35 PM
2024 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 23: James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers stands for the National Anthem before the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Round 1 Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on April 23, 2024 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden is staying home in Los Angeles.

Much like Kawhi Leonard, Harden has accepted a shorter deal below the max — two years, $70 million, with a player option for the second year — to return to the Clippers, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This per-year figure was about what the market expected Harden to get, but the years are a little shorter than the 35-year-old may have wanted. The Clippers are trying to have their books much cleaner in a few years.

Harden played more of a facilitator role in Los Angeles than he had in previous stops — something the Clippers desperately needed. He averaged 16.6 points and 8.5 assists a game, shooting 38.1% from 3.

Harden was expected to re-sign, he’s been working out at the Clippers facility at points this offseason. He also said he enjoyed being on this roster with four stars from Los Angeles, although only two of them — Harden and Leonard — may be back. Paul George is testing free agency, and while Russell Westbrook picked up his $4 million player option, he and the Clippers are looking at trade scenarios (the Denver Nuggets are among the options, there is reported mutual interest).

If those two are gone, Harden will likely be asked to be more of a scorer than a facilitator this season.

He will be doing that in a Clippers uniform.

