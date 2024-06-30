James Harden agrees to return to Clippers on two year, $70 million contract

James Harden is staying home in Los Angeles.

Much like Kawhi Leonard, Harden has accepted a shorter deal below the max — two years, $70 million, with a player option for the second year — to return to the Clippers, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

James Harden plans to sign a two-year, $70 million contract to return to the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Harden’s agents – Mike Silverman, Troy Payne and Brandon Grier of Equity Sports – have been working with Clippers officials to finalize new deal. pic.twitter.com/dRYRS9roL9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2024

This per-year figure was about what the market expected Harden to get, but the years are a little shorter than the 35-year-old may have wanted. The Clippers are trying to have their books much cleaner in a few years.

Harden played more of a facilitator role in Los Angeles than he had in previous stops — something the Clippers desperately needed. He averaged 16.6 points and 8.5 assists a game, shooting 38.1% from 3.

Harden was expected to re-sign, he’s been working out at the Clippers facility at points this offseason. He also said he enjoyed being on this roster with four stars from Los Angeles, although only two of them — Harden and Leonard — may be back. Paul George is testing free agency, and while Russell Westbrook picked up his $4 million player option, he and the Clippers are looking at trade scenarios (the Denver Nuggets are among the options, there is reported mutual interest).

If those two are gone, Harden will likely be asked to be more of a scorer than a facilitator this season.

He will be doing that in a Clippers uniform.

