Jrue Holiday on Zion Williamson: ‘He’s way too good to just be going to the Play-In Tournament every year’

Zion Williamson’s talent has never been in question. His ability to stay healthy (and his commitment level to that) and his fit with the Pelicans have always been the issues.

Jrue Holiday has seen Zion up close. He was there in New Orleans when the Pelicans selected him with the No. 1 pick, and he was there for Zion’s 24-game rookie season, which was shortened by injuries. Holiday had high praise for Zion during an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, but also some tough love words of advice.

Zion's talent is generational, but his former teammate Jrue Holiday wants to see a bit more effort from him.



“I’d have him play a little more defense.”



“I think Zion is one of the most gifted players I’ve ever seen. Athletic ability, how he can get to the rim by people, and I feel like sometimes it’s about fit, and maybe I don’t know if they have to adjust the fit to him down there or maybe slide out and have a different fit with somebody else. But I feel like he needs a change in some kind of way because he is promising, bro.

“At least when I had him as a rookie, it was amazing. That’s just what he was capable of. They talk about the weight gain and doing all that, but I’ve seen him at 280, 290 still above the rim...

“For one, for him, I’d have him play a little more defense. That’s not a knock on him. I think that would make him the talent that he is. It would elevate his game. Offensively I think he’s got it. I think he does what he’s supposed to do. I think his play for other people is that he gets to the rim and gets to the free-throw line, but I think for me, if he challenged himself defensively and his teammates saw that, I feel like they would follow.”

I bet Pelicans coach Willie Green would like to see Zion play more defense, too, but what he’d really like to see is Zion on the court. Zion has played six games this season and is out indefinitely with a hamstring strain. Zion bounced back last season and played 70 games (averaging 22.9 points a night), but played 29 in the 2022-23 season (but was an All-Star) and missed the entire 2021-22 season due to injury. Zion’s commitment to keeping his body healthy has long been questioned by people around the NBA.

Would a change of scenery be good for Zion? Possibly, but good luck pulling it off (unless the Pelicans decide to pivot away from him for some reason). Zion is making $36.7 million this season in the second year of a fully guaranteed five-year, $197 million max contract. Trading Zion starts with finding a team willing to take on the three years, $126.5 million on his contract after this season. Then, what would the Pelicans be able to get back in return? Maybe just one first-round pick, one league source told Michael Scotto of Hoopshype:

”...another NBA executive told HoopsHype he’d only consider trading one first-round pick to acquire due to his consistent durability concerns.”

While that may sound harsh, would a team give up two first-rounders (plus matching salary) to roll the dice on Zion? Maybe, but that feels like it would be the most anyone would offer. Would that be enough for New Orleans to move on? They are not getting the five first-rounders the Nets got for Mikal Bridges this summer, which speaks to where teams are on Zion right now.

Holiday is right about this: The talent is unquestionably there. Hopefully we get to see it on the court again soon.