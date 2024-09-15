 Skip navigation
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, among stars presenting Jerry West in Hall of Fame

  
Published September 15, 2024 02:24 PM
To match Interview/ NBA/WEST

Jerry West, representing the 1960 U.S. Olympic basketball team in the Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2010, speaks during the enshrinement news conference at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, in this August 13, 2010 file photo. West, a man so completely associated with the National Basketball Association (NBA) that his silhouette is the league’s logo, lets out a sigh and slowly shakes his head when discussing the bitter labour strife between owners and players. Fans should enjoy the LeBron James show in Miami this season because there was likely to be a work stoppage after the current labour agreement expired in June, he said. Picture taken August 13. To match Interview/ NBA/WEST REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL)

REUTERS

Jerry West is about to be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for a third time. He is in once for his playing career and once as a member of the 1960 USA Olympic team that won gold. This time, he is going in as a contributor for his work in NBA front offices.

The lineup of Hall of Famers who will present him is a who’s who: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Pat Riley, Pau Gasol and more.

It’s not just West that is racking up stars as presenters. Vince Carter will have “Dr. J” Julius Erving, Michael Cooper will have Laker legends like Magic and James Worthy, Dick Barnett will have Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, Doug Collins will have Grant Hill, and the list goes on and on.

West is entering the Hall of Fame as a GM because he won four rings as one of the architects of the Showtime Lakers, was the head man in Memphis and helped build a successful foundation with that team, was a consultant with the Warriors as they built the Stephen Curry era dynasty, then was a consultant with the Clippers during the best run of that franchise’s history. His eye as a talent evaluator was as good as the league has seen.

Having passed away in June — the Lakers will pay tribute to him this season with a patch on their jerseys — it will be a bittersweet day to see him enter the Hall again.

