Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
Palou Mid-Ohio pole.jpg
IndyCar Hybrid Engine helps create closest Firestone Fast Six Qualifications in history
Palou Mid-Ohio pole.jpg
IndyCar starting lineup at Mid-Ohio: Alex Palou nips Pato O’Ward for second consecutive pole

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_btp_240706.jpg
Girmay keeps momentum on Tour de France Stage 8
nbc_nas_cup_qaulifying_240706__792966.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Chicago
nbc_cyc_tdfstage8hls_240706.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kerr praises Klay Thompson, ‘What he did for the team... has been so meaningful and so amazing’

  
Published July 6, 2024 06:25 PM

LAS VEGAS — Steve Kerr admitted the idea of Klay Thompson in a Dallas Mavericks jersey still doesn’t quite feel real. He’s unsure how he will react the first time he faces him in a game.

However, right now, he’s just thankful for what they had.

“I just want to say thank you to Klay Thompson for 13 incredible years, 10 of which I was there for,” Kerr said after the first Team USA practice preparing for the Paris Olympics. “What he did for the team, the organization, for the Bay Area, for me personally, the relationship that we had, all the incredible success but more importantly the just going through it all together has been so meaningful and so amazing.

“We’re gonna miss Klay. We wish him the best. These things rarely go like you want where you get to draw it up and execute it and everybody goes out together. We were hoping that could happen, but it didn’t. We wish Clay Well, but we love him and we’ll miss him.

“And Klay, if you’re watching, thank you for everything.”

Saturday was the end of the NBA’s signing moratorium and with that Thompson heading to Dallas on a sign-and-trade became officially official. The Warriors released a series of tribute videos.

Thompson’s feelings about the Bay Area fans and his teammates are mutual.

Kerr said that since the end of the season, he had spoken to Thompson and understood where he was coming from. Kerr was a member of the “Last Dance” Jordan-era Bulls and had seen a great team break up firsthand.

“Sometimes in life we all need a shift. We need just a fresh start,” Kerr said. “Whatever it is, no matter what profession you’re in, sometimes you just need a change and I think that’s it. That’s the easiest way to describe why Klay is leaving.”

Kerr added that, however it ended, the important things remain — the banners will hang in the rafters and the relationships between the players and Kerr will always be there.

“It’s never easy when these things start to run out,” Kerr said. “But biggest thing is the relationships endure. The memories endure. You know, Klay is gonna have a statue outside Chase [Center] someday. He’ll be beloved by his teammates and coaches and our fans forever.”

