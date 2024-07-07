Kings acquire DeMar DeRozan in three-team sign-and-trade with Bulls, Spurs

Sacramento was not going to bet on continuity again this summer, the Kings were looking for a roster upgrade and more scoring. DeMar DeRozan was ready to move on from a Bulls team starting to strip itself down and starting a rebuild.

As has been rumored for a couple of days, that came together Saturday night when the Bulls agreed to trade DeRozan to the Kings in a three-team swap that will send Harrison Barnes to the San Antonio Spurs, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

ESPN Sources with @TimBontemps: The Sacramento Kings are agreed on a sign-and-trade that will land DeMar DeRozan on a three-year deal, send Harrison Barnes to the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Duarte, two second-round picks and cash to the Chicago Bulls. pic.twitter.com/eopPkSPBvc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2024

The Kings and DeRozan agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $76 million, with the third year only being partially guaranteed. There are bonuses for DeRozan should he make the All-Star team.

The trade ultimately shakes out like this:

Kings receive: DeMar DeRozan

Bulls receive: Chris Duarte, two second-round picks, cash

Spurs receive: Harrison Barnes, 2031 unprotected pick swap with the Kings

DeRozan had flown out to Sacramento this weekend and after the trade was struck he strolled out courtside during the California Classic and Kings fans went nuts.

DeMar DeRozan was just introduced to the crowd in Sacramento to the tune of Kendrick Lamar’s “They Not Like Us.” pic.twitter.com/yhFu6hy1m7 — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) July 7, 2024

DeRozan had multiple suitors, including his hometown Lakers, but going to Los Angeles would have required a steep discount (they reportedly offered the $12.8 million mid-level exception, which is close to half of what he got from the Kings per year). DeRozan may love Los Angeles, but this is a business.

The Kings made their move, they pick up one of the true bucket-getters in the game. DeRozan is an impressive isolation scorer and midrange assassin who averaged 24 points a game last season and was strong in the clutch. However, for a team that has struggled defensively, this adds another heavy minutes player who is not strong on that end of the court. Also, how DeRozan’s game — he wants to create from the midrange with the ball in his hands — meshes with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis remains to be seen. A lot falls on coach Mike Brown to make it all work.

The Bulls are likely not done dealing, they have been looking for a trade for Zach LaVine as well this offseason, there’s just less of a market for him. Chicago is not tanking, it’s retooling its roster — they traded for a ball handler in Josh Giddey to next to Coby White in the backcourt, and they still have Nikola Vucevic in the paint.

The Spurs put a professional, solid wing next to Victor Wembanyama, to go with a backcourt of Chris Paul and just drafted Stephon Castle. Barnes is certainly more of a bridge than a foundational piece, but he unquestionably makes San Antonio better this year (and maybe a play-in threat, depending on Wemby). Barnes averaged 12.2 points and shot 38.7% last season playing all 82 games for Sacramento.