 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
John Deere Classic - Round Three
How Davis Thompson could pull off unique three-peat Sunday at John Deere Classic
John Deere Classic - Round Three
Davis Thompson takes 2-shot lead into the final round of low-scoring John Deere Classic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penskemovingday_240706.jpg
Thompson makes big move at John Deere Classic
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmercup_240706.jpg
USA, International tied after Arnold Palmer Day 2
nbc_indy_midohioquals_240706.jpg
HLs: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio qualifying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
John Deere Classic - Round Three
How Davis Thompson could pull off unique three-peat Sunday at John Deere Classic
John Deere Classic - Round Three
Davis Thompson takes 2-shot lead into the final round of low-scoring John Deere Classic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penskemovingday_240706.jpg
Thompson makes big move at John Deere Classic
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmercup_240706.jpg
USA, International tied after Arnold Palmer Day 2
nbc_indy_midohioquals_240706.jpg
HLs: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio qualifying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kings acquire DeMar DeRozan in three-team sign-and-trade with Bulls, Spurs

  
Published July 6, 2024 11:08 PM
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons

Apr 11, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Sacramento was not going to bet on continuity again this summer, the Kings were looking for a roster upgrade and more scoring. DeMar DeRozan was ready to move on from a Bulls team starting to strip itself down and starting a rebuild.

As has been rumored for a couple of days, that came together Saturday night when the Bulls agreed to trade DeRozan to the Kings in a three-team swap that will send Harrison Barnes to the San Antonio Spurs, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

The Kings and DeRozan agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $76 million, with the third year only being partially guaranteed. There are bonuses for DeRozan should he make the All-Star team.

The trade ultimately shakes out like this:

Kings receive: DeMar DeRozan
Bulls receive: Chris Duarte, two second-round picks, cash
Spurs receive: Harrison Barnes, 2031 unprotected pick swap with the Kings

DeRozan had flown out to Sacramento this weekend and after the trade was struck he strolled out courtside during the California Classic and Kings fans went nuts.

DeRozan had multiple suitors, including his hometown Lakers, but going to Los Angeles would have required a steep discount (they reportedly offered the $12.8 million mid-level exception, which is close to half of what he got from the Kings per year). DeRozan may love Los Angeles, but this is a business.

The Kings made their move, they pick up one of the true bucket-getters in the game. DeRozan is an impressive isolation scorer and midrange assassin who averaged 24 points a game last season and was strong in the clutch. However, for a team that has struggled defensively, this adds another heavy minutes player who is not strong on that end of the court. Also, how DeRozan’s game — he wants to create from the midrange with the ball in his hands — meshes with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis remains to be seen. A lot falls on coach Mike Brown to make it all work.

The Bulls are likely not done dealing, they have been looking for a trade for Zach LaVine as well this offseason, there’s just less of a market for him. Chicago is not tanking, it’s retooling its roster — they traded for a ball handler in Josh Giddey to next to Coby White in the backcourt, and they still have Nikola Vucevic in the paint.

The Spurs put a professional, solid wing next to Victor Wembanyama, to go with a backcourt of Chris Paul and just drafted Stephon Castle. Barnes is certainly more of a bridge than a foundational piece, but he unquestionably makes San Antonio better this year (and maybe a play-in threat, depending on Wemby). Barnes averaged 12.2 points and shot 38.7% last season playing all 82 games for Sacramento.

Mentions
DeMar DeRozan.png DeMar DeRozan harrison barnes.png Harrison Barnes Chicago Bulls Primary Logo Chicago Bulls Sacramento Kings Primary Logo Sacramento Kings San Antonio Spurs Primary Logo San Antonio Spurs