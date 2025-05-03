Green: Kentucky Derby is a 'fancier Talladega'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Round Two
CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025: Updated third-round tee times, groupings and how to watch
SX 2025 Rd 16 Denver Chase Sexton idle.jpg
2025 Supercross Denver qualifying results for Round 16 450s, 250s: Chase Sexton, Julien Beamer lead Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic
Angel Reese has rousing return to Baton Rouge in exhibition for Chicago Sky against Brazil

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal2v2_250503.jpg
Evanilson stuns Arsenal to give Cherries 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250503.jpg
Huijsen heads Bournemouth level with Arsenal
nbc_horse_patdaymile_250503.jpg
Macho Music roars to Pat Day Mile win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Round Two
CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025: Updated third-round tee times, groupings and how to watch
SX 2025 Rd 16 Denver Chase Sexton idle.jpg
2025 Supercross Denver qualifying results for Round 16 450s, 250s: Chase Sexton, Julien Beamer lead Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic
Angel Reese has rousing return to Baton Rouge in exhibition for Chicago Sky against Brazil

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal2v2_250503.jpg
Evanilson stuns Arsenal to give Cherries 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250503.jpg
Huijsen heads Bournemouth level with Arsenal
nbc_horse_patdaymile_250503.jpg
Macho Music roars to Pat Day Mile win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Green: Kentucky Derby is a 'fancier Talladega'

May 3, 2025 02:02 PM
Country singer Riley Green discusses the atmosphere of the Kentucky Derby, explaining why he loves the tradition of the event and what makes the first Saturday in May so special.

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal2v2_250503.jpg
03:16
Evanilson stuns Arsenal to give Cherries 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250503.jpg
01:21
Huijsen heads Bournemouth level with Arsenal
nbc_horse_patdaymile_250503.jpg
01:52
Macho Music roars to Pat Day Mile win
nbc_horse_jaysonwerthintv_250503.jpg
01:00
Werth ‘nervous as hell’ for Flying Mohawk at Derby
nbc_horse_longinesdistaffturfmile_250503.jpg
01:53
Simply In Front victorious in Distaff Turf Mile
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250503.jpg
01:30
Rice gives Arsenal 1-0 lead over Bournemouth
nbc_golf_rileyseg_250503.jpg
04:30
Riley self-reports, but eagles last to make cut
nbc_horse_knicksgostakes_250503.jpg
01:54
Liberal Arts’ outside rush wins Knicks Go Stakes
nbc_horse_mccarthy_250503.jpg
03:13
From fires to Derby, Journalism, McCarthy plow on
nbc_pl_leicestersouthhamptonv2_250503.jpg
08:10
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Southampton MWK 35
Garcia_raw.jpg
02:41
Emotions surround Garcia’s return to the Derby
nbc_horse_allowanceracev2_250503.jpg
02:09
Goal Oriented wins Race No. 3 at Churchills Downs
nbc_pl_eveips_250503.jpg
10:07
Extended HLs: Everton v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_hirstgoalv2_250503.jpg
01:29
Hirst heads Ipswich level at 2-2 against Everton
nbc_horse_berrylegetteintvv2_250503.jpg
03:42
Panthers’ Legette makes 151st Kentucky Derby pick
nbc_horse_riderupfeature_250503.jpg
42
Top jockeys dreaming of 151st Kentucky Derby win
nbc_horse_epicuniversefeaturev2_250503.jpg
01:16
Bailey and Moss take on Epic Universe
nbc_pl_ayewgoal_250503.jpg
01:11
Ayew doubles Leicester’s lead against Southampton
nbc_pl_encisogoalv2_250503.jpg
01:06
Enciso’s screamer pulls one back for Ipswich
nbc_pl_mcneilgoal_250503.jpg
01:13
McNeil drills Everton 2-0 in front of Ipswich Town
olympicks.jpg
01:13
Olympians make 151st Kentucky Derby picks
vardy_goal_copy.jpg
01:20
Vardy rockets Leicester in front of Southampton
nbc_horse_ap10thanniversaryfeature_250503.jpg
01:03
American Pharoah possesses a ‘joy of life’
nbc_pl_betogoal_250503.jpg
01:24
Beto’s header gives Everton 1-0 lead over Ipswich
nbc_horse_3yoderbyfashionfeature_250503.jpg
01:11
Tykes show how to do Kentucky Derby fashion right
mpx_new_victor.jpg
01:05
Espinoza recalls nerves of 2015 Triple Crown run
nbc_horse_apjustinzayatfeature_250503.jpg
01:13
Zayat relives American Pharoah’s Derby victory
nbc_horse_chunkofgoldfeature_250503.jpg
01:17
Chunk of Gold a Cinderella story at Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_baffertfeature_250503.jpg
02:27
Questions remain in Baffert’s Derby return
nbc_horse_derbyconditions_250503.jpg
02:18
How early weather affects Kentucky Derby betting