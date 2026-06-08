Cubs’ Matthew Boyd expects to return from IL on upcoming trip

CHICAGO — Cubs opening day starter Matthew Boyd has completed a minor league rehab assignment and is expected to return to Chicago’s rotation by next weekend.

Boyd, an All-Star in 2025, is coming back from a second stint on the injured list this season. He’s recovering from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, a freak injury he suffered while he was playing with his kids at home on May 4.

The 35-year-old left-hander completed a five-inning rehab start at Triple-A Iowa, allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out seven. He threw 83 pitches, 64 for strikes.

Boyd was in the Cubs’ clubhouse before their game against San Francisco. His return figures to be a boost to Chicago’s injury-wracked rotation.

“He’s healthy. Everything’s good,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Got to the 80-pitch mark, which is a good thing. So he’ll be active on this road trip at some point.”

Boyd missed three weeks in April with a biceps strain. He’s made only five starts in 2026 and is 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA. Last season, Boyd was 14-8 with 3.21 ERA in 31 starts.

Slumping Swanson sits again

Two-time Gold Glove-winning shortstop Dansby Swanson was held out of the Cubs’ lineup for a second straight game because of ongoing struggles at the plate.

The 32-year-old Swanson entered batting .180, third worst among regular players in the majors. Over his last 14 games, the two-time All-Star has six hits in 46 at-bats for a .130 average.

Counsell said Swanson probably would start when the Cubs open a three-game series at Colorado. After that, the Cubs will play a weekend series against the Giants in San Francisco.

Nico Hoerner moved from second base to shortstop again. Pedro Ramirez was at second for slumping Chicago, which entered having lost 19 of 26.