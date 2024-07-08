 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates
Pirates’ Skenes an All-Star just 8 weeks after debut, and 7 Phillies are picked for July 16 game
John Deere Classic - Final Round
Open qualifier C.T. Pan will now have to miss an important tournament
SVG July 7.png
Chicago favorite Shane van Gisbergen out of race after being caught in Chase Briscoe crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtourhighlights_240707.jpg
Highlights: BMW International Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_clantonandthorsound_240707.jpg
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
nbc_nas_briscoesvg_240707.jpg
Briscoe sends SVG into wall, out of Chicago race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates
Pirates’ Skenes an All-Star just 8 weeks after debut, and 7 Phillies are picked for July 16 game
John Deere Classic - Final Round
Open qualifier C.T. Pan will now have to miss an important tournament
SVG July 7.png
Chicago favorite Shane van Gisbergen out of race after being caught in Chase Briscoe crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtourhighlights_240707.jpg
Highlights: BMW International Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_clantonandthorsound_240707.jpg
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
nbc_nas_briscoesvg_240707.jpg
Briscoe sends SVG into wall, out of Chicago race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kings’ No. 13 pick Devin Carter reportedly to undergo shoulder surgery, could miss start of next season

  
Published July 7, 2024 09:00 PM
2024 Sacramento Kings Draft Pick

SACRAMENTO, CA - JULY 1: Devin Carter of the Sacramento Kings poses for a portrait on July 1, 2024 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Devin Carter is not suited up and on the court with the Sacramento Kings summer team at the California Classic this weekend. Next week, while those Kings are competing in Las Vegas, Carter will be undergoing surgery.

Carter is expected to undergo shoulder surgery next week, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed by multiple other reports. There aren’t many details on exactly what the surgery is for — Charania reported it’s similar to what Kevin Huerter went through last season — but reports are consistent that Carter is expected to miss the start of the season but will make a full recovery.

Carter, 23, was one of the top players in college last season leading the Providence Friars, and the Kings projected him as someone who could step in from the first day and play some minutes behind D’Aaron Fox.

Carter is a strong point-of-attack defender whose offensive game blossomed at Providence where he shot 37.7% from 3 and scored 19.7 points a game. How much of a role he can play this season after sitting out training camp and the start of the season remains to be seen, but he should be on the court in Sacramento at some point this season.

Mentions
Devin-Carter.jpg Devin Carter Sacramento Kings Primary Logo Sacramento Kings