Kings’ No. 13 pick Devin Carter reportedly to undergo shoulder surgery, could miss start of next season

Devin Carter is not suited up and on the court with the Sacramento Kings summer team at the California Classic this weekend. Next week, while those Kings are competing in Las Vegas, Carter will be undergoing surgery.

Carter is expected to undergo shoulder surgery next week, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed by multiple other reports. There aren’t many details on exactly what the surgery is for — Charania reported it’s similar to what Kevin Huerter went through last season — but reports are consistent that Carter is expected to miss the start of the season but will make a full recovery.

Carter, 23, was one of the top players in college last season leading the Providence Friars, and the Kings projected him as someone who could step in from the first day and play some minutes behind D’Aaron Fox.

Carter is a strong point-of-attack defender whose offensive game blossomed at Providence where he shot 37.7% from 3 and scored 19.7 points a game. How much of a role he can play this season after sitting out training camp and the start of the season remains to be seen, but he should be on the court in Sacramento at some point this season.