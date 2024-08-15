Klay Thompson, Chris Paul are gone, but did Warriors get better this offseason?

Last season, the Warriors won 46 games, which got them the No. 10 seed and bounced in the play-in by the Sacramento Kings. Golden State then watched Klay Thompson and Chris Paul leave this summer and didn’t get a high-level secondary shot-creator to take the pressure off Stephen Curry (the price was too high for Lauri Markkanen, and the Clippers would never have sign-and-traded Paul George in the division without a similarly ridiculous price tag). Instead, the Warriors added Buddy Hield, De’Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson.

Did Golden State get better this offseason?

I say yes. This is in part because the three guys they brought in add more depth (and, as a group, they are at or above the level Thompson is at right now in his career) and because young players such as Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, and Traycę Jackson-Davis should all take a step forward.

I am not alone. The Warriors think so, and so do the analysts of other teams, reports Anthony Slater at The Athletic.

The Warriors believe they improved this summer, team sources emphasized, basing that partially on internal number models that gave a positive-value thumbs-up to the additions of Melton, Anderson and Hield. A few analytics-driven employees from around the league agree. One rival’s metric model had Golden State fourth in the conference. The Warriors’ 46 wins a season ago through turbulence stood only five back of the fifth spot (Clippers, 51 wins).

There also is no margin for error. That starts with Curry, who went to Paris and reminded everyone he is still one of the game’s elite.

STEPH WAS ICE COLD DOWN THE STRETCH. 🥶



Four three-pointers in TWO MINUTES AND 11 SECONDS to close out France for the gold medal. 🥇 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/2dR7UUE0Hn — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

Curry was largely healthy and played in 74 games last season. Now he will have a heavy shot-creation load on him at age 36 — it’s one thing to look fresh playing 20ish minutes a night without travel in the Olympics, it’s another to do that playing 30+ minutes a night over the marathon of 82 NBA games. Beyond Curry, Draymond Green has to stay on the court (injuries and suspension have gotten in the way in the past) and all that youth needs to be there night in and night out.

My Summer NBA Power Rankings have the Warriors eighth in the West, but more accurately I have them in a large tier of teams in the West that could finish anywhere from fifth to out of the playoffs entirely. It’s a big tier that includes the Suns, Grizzlies, Kings, Pelicans, Lakers and more — the West is very deep this coming season and these teams are not contenders but expect to make the playoffs. None of these teams can afford an extended slump.

The Warriors will keep looking for that second star to put next to Curry, but that help may not come this season.

Another interesting question Slater raised at The Athletic: Would Curry accept the one-year contract extension the Warriors can offer, or would he rather wait and maintain some additional leverage? Both sides want Curry to end his career as a Warrior, but does he want the security now?

Curry is eligible for a one-year, $62.6 million extension to his contract, which has two seasons and $115.3 million left... [Talks will] be entirely on Curry’s preferred timeline. The deadline to extend is Oct. 21.

The benefit to Curry is obvious: an extra season of security. He will turn 37 before he is extension eligible again — next offseason for up to two additional years... But there is flexibility and leverage in waiting.

This is a minor drama, but it provides a window into Curry’s thinking and what he will prioritize in his final years in the NBA.