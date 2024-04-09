 Skip navigation
Klay Thompson: ‘Yes I wanna re-sign with the Dubs, but I also have to prioritize my mental health’

  
Published April 9, 2024 01:04 PM
Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Utah Jazz during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on April 07, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Klay Thompson has found his groove of late. In his last five games, he has averaged 20.8 points a game, shooting 39.6% from 3, and the Warriors have +29 in the minutes he is on the court.

All of that is upping his value heading into free agency this summer as he and Golden State have yet to agree to a contract extension. Other teams are interested if Thompson hits the market and may offer bigger paydays — Orlando has cap room and needs a veteran shooter — but Thompson told Draymond Green on the Draymond Green Show podcast he wants to re-sign with the Warriors. Thompson added he wants to prioritize his mental health.

That’s a level-headed approach. Thompson will forever be a Warrior in the hearts of fans, but the list of sports stars who found more money or a better situation in the final few years of their careers in another jersey is long and storied.

The Warriors have Stephen Curry and Draymond Green locked up for the next few seasons beyond this one. Green signed a four-year, $100 million extension last summer, and the buzz is the Warriors want to bring Thompson back in that price range ($25 million a season) and length (three years for the 34-year-old Thompson), but cutting costs and getting out of the second tax apron is a priority for Warriors ownership. Also, with the emergence of rookie Brandin Podziemski as well as Moses Moody behind him, the Warriors don’t lose something irreplaceable on the court if he walks.

However, the Warriors would feel different without their big three, even if that three isn’t quite what it used to be. The expectation in league circles is that Thompson will likely re-sign in Golden State, but he could very well be the first of their core to bolt for the final few years of his career for more money and a better situation for him. It’s going to be something to watch this summer.

