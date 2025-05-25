 Skip navigation
Knicks reportedly considering starting Mitchell Robinson, moving Josh Hart to bench for Game 3

  
Published May 25, 2025 12:24 PM

New York’s starting five is why they are down 0-2 in this series, they are -29 through two games against the Pacers with a -42.9 net rating and a 155.1 defensive rating.

That has led to calls for a stubborn Tom Thibodeau to shake things up, and it sounds like he will for Game 3, moving Mitchell Robinson into the starting five and Josh Hart to the bench. It’s a change that has been speculated about, and Shams Charania of ESPN says Thibodeau is considering.

This would move New York toward a two-big lineup, reminiscent of how he thrived last season in Minnesota next to Rudy Gobert. The Knicks have a +10.2 net rating this postseason when Robinson and Towns share the court. The new starting five have played just seven minutes together so far this postseason.

When asked after Game 2 about possibly making a change, Thibodeau said, “We always look at everything.” He has been slow to make a change despite the fact that this starting five — Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Hart, and Towns — has struggled throughout the playoffs (-50 through 14 games) and dating back to January.

Desperate times, however, can force even Thibodeau to make a change. He also should consider playing a lot more Miles McBride, who is averaging just seven points a game but his defense changes the dynamic which is why he has a +20.6 net rating in this series so far.

Whether any of that is enough down 0-2 in a series and heading to Indiana is another question, but it feels like something the Knicks need to do.

Mentions
mitch rob.jpg Mitchell Robinson NYK_Hart_Josh copy.jpg Josh Hart NYK_Brunson_Jalen copy.jpg Jalen Brunson KAT.png Karl-Anthony Towns