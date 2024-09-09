 Skip navigation
NHL: Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby says he’s ‘pretty optimistic’ about getting an extension done with the Penguins
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins
Injured Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton getting closer to returning to the Twins’ lineup
G7 Leaders Summit - Day One
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to serves as honorary chairman at Presidents Cup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_rexfallschedule_240909.jpg
Why fall season is so important for Tour players
nbc_big10_cfb_breakdown_gabriel_240909.jpg
Gabriel brings accuracy to big-play Oregon
nbc_golf_foldshonor_240909.jpg
HLs: Men’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lakers’ center Christian Wood to miss start of season after having knee scoped

  
Published September 9, 2024 05:38 PM

After injuries robbed the Lakers of some of their depth last season, the team hoped to get off on a better foot this season.

This is not a good start — center Christian Wood will miss the start of the season following having his knee scoped, the team announced.

Eight weeks would have Wood being reevaluated around Nov. 9, and if things go well returning soon after (or at least before Thanksgiving). The team did not provide details on the injury other than the fact that it was performed by Dr. Kristofer J. Jones at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Wood underwent a similar procedure last March and did not play with the team after that operation. Having a second one is concerning.

In addition to Wood being out, Lakers wing and defensive stopper Jarred Vanderbilt could miss training camp and some (or all) of the preseason as he is not fully recovered from a mid-foot sprain suffered last February, reports Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet. Vanderbilt’s status seems more up in the air than Wood.

Wood had impressive flashes last season — he’s always been able to score — but never fit completely with Darvin Ham’s system and averaged 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds a night in the 50 games he played in. The season before that Wood averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds a game in Dallas and was mentioned as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. Wood is bouncy and athletic but doesn’t apply that on the defensive end like coaches would hope.

The Lakers are trying to take some of the load off the shoulders of Anthony Davis (and some of the minutes off his legs), which means having Wood to start the season stings. It means more run off the bench for Jaxson Hayes to start the season. Davis remains the best Lakers center by far, but with Wood now out to start the season, other guys could get some small-ball run at the five, including Vanderbilt and LeBron James.

