Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Two
Rory McIlroy says Tour-PIF deal 'should and will get done'; but golf landscape still TBD
NCAA Basketball: Fordham at Dayton
How to watch Fordham vs La Salle Men's College Basketball: Time, streaming info, game preview
SX 2025 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 Justin Hill on jump.JPG
What riders said after 2025 Supercross Round 3 at Anaheim 2 won by Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan
nbc_roto_lionsmorton_250128.jpg
What Lions' new OC Morton means for Goff
nbc_roto_liamcoenjags_250128.jpg
Jaguars' Coen can boost Lawrence's fantasy output
nbc_roto_raidershirecarroll_250128.jpg
Projecting Carroll's timeline with Raiders

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Two
Rory McIlroy says Tour-PIF deal ‘should and will get done'; but golf landscape still TBD
NCAA Basketball: Fordham at Dayton
How to watch Fordham vs La Salle Men’s College Basketball: Time, streaming info, game preview
SX 2025 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 Justin Hill on jump.JPG
What riders said after 2025 Supercross Round 3 at Anaheim 2 won by Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan
nbc_roto_lionsmorton_250128.jpg
What Lions’ new OC Morton means for Goff
nbc_roto_liamcoenjags_250128.jpg
Jaguars’ Coen can boost Lawrence’s fantasy output
nbc_roto_raidershirecarroll_250128.jpg
Projecting Carroll’s timeline with Raiders

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
LaMelo Ball leaves game against Lakers after rolling ankle in fluke situation

  
Published January 27, 2025 09:36 PM

LaMelo Ball was forced to leave Monday night’s game against the Lakers early after he rolled his ankle on a fluky play.

Ball hit a 3-pointer over a Jarred Vanderbilt closeout, and as Ball backpedaled down the court, he inadvertently stepped on Vanderbilt’s foot, rolling his ankle. He immediately left the game and did not return.

Ball only played nine minutes in the Lakers’ 112-107 win, scoring seven points. His status going forward is unknown, but don’t be surprised if he misses a few games.

Ball led the fan voting to be an All-Star Game starter, but didn’t get one of the two spots in the Eastern Conference after the players voted him third and the media seventh (Ball finished third overall in the voting behind Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell; the fan votes count for 50%). Thursday we find out if the East coaches voted him in to be an All-Star Game reserve.