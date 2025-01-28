LaMelo Ball leaves game against Lakers after rolling ankle in fluke situation

LaMelo Ball was forced to leave Monday night’s game against the Lakers early after he rolled his ankle on a fluky play.

Ball hit a 3-pointer over a Jarred Vanderbilt closeout, and as Ball backpedaled down the court, he inadvertently stepped on Vanderbilt’s foot, rolling his ankle. He immediately left the game and did not return.

Replay of LaMelo Ball rolling his left ankle while backpedaling after hitting a 3. pic.twitter.com/tCx6MBzGuE — /r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) January 28, 2025

Ball only played nine minutes in the Lakers’ 112-107 win, scoring seven points. His status going forward is unknown, but don’t be surprised if he misses a few games.

Ball led the fan voting to be an All-Star Game starter, but didn’t get one of the two spots in the Eastern Conference after the players voted him third and the media seventh (Ball finished third overall in the voting behind Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell; the fan votes count for 50%). Thursday we find out if the East coaches voted him in to be an All-Star Game reserve.