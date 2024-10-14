 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_uscpennst_241012.jpg
Penn State heads to Wisconsin for Week 9 showdown on NBC, Peacock
Graham Mertz
Florida QB Graham Mertz’s season and his college career are over because of a knee injury
ARA American Rally Association Brandon Semenuk car driven by Lia Block cropped.jpg
Lia Block survives high-speed crash in Lake Superior Performance Rally
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

ffhh_breece.jpg
Look at Hall, Allen over bets for Bills-Jets
nbc_ffhh_wkndwarrior_241014.jpg
Williams, Nix continue to trend up in Week 6
berry_saquon.jpg
Barkley, Murray put up worrisome games in Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_uscpennst_241012.jpg
Penn State heads to Wisconsin for Week 9 showdown on NBC, Peacock
Graham Mertz
Florida QB Graham Mertz’s season and his college career are over because of a knee injury
ARA American Rally Association Brandon Semenuk car driven by Lia Block cropped.jpg
Lia Block survives high-speed crash in Lake Superior Performance Rally
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

ffhh_breece.jpg
Look at Hall, Allen over bets for Bills-Jets
nbc_ffhh_wkndwarrior_241014.jpg
Williams, Nix continue to trend up in Week 6
berry_saquon.jpg
Barkley, Murray put up worrisome games in Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Lonzo Ball expected to make return to court Wednesday in preseason games

  
Published October 14, 2024 01:28 PM
NBA: Chicago Bulls-Media Day

Sep 30, 2024; Chicago, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) looks on during Chicago Bulls Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

After more than 1,000 days since he last stepped on an NBA court, after three knee surgeries and countless hours of rehab, Lonzo Ball is set to make his return.

Ball is scheduled to play for the Bulls in their final two exhibition games, starting Wednesday night against Minnesota, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and confirmed by multiple other Bulls writers. It also aligns with what Ball recently said on a podcast, suggesting he would play in a couple of Bulls preseason games before the season.

Ball last played in a game on Jan 14, 2002, and since then has undergone three knee surgeries, the most recent of those in March 2023 was a cartilage replacement, where doctors grow cartilage outside the body and put it in the knee. The recovery has been good enough that Ball has been playing full contact 5-on-5 through the Bulls training camp.

Ball will make $21.4 million this season in the final year of his contract. Back in 2021-22, he was the glue that was going to bring together an otherwise ill-fitting Chicago roster. Ball can stay healthy, but his role on this team will be different and limited, with Josh Giddey and Coby White as the primary ball handlers and shot creators and Ball will be more in a supporting role.

Regardless of the role, seeing him back on the court would be one of the best stories of the NBA season, a triumph of perseverance.

Mentions
Lonzo Ball.png Lonzo Ball Chicago Bulls Primary Logo Chicago Bulls