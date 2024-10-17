Lonzo Ball gets standing ovation, scores 10 points in return to court

This could become one of the best stories of this season.

After more than 1,000 days missed and three knee surgeries, Lonzo Ball returned to the court for the Chicago Bulls in a preseason game Wednesday night — and was welcomed with a standing ovation.

"Checking in for the Chicago Bulls..." pic.twitter.com/ffeGC37JVR — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 17, 2024

Ball last played in a game on Jan. 14, 2022, after which he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, expecting to be back for the playoffs that spring. He wasn’t, there was still knee pain, and he ultimately had to have another surgery to try and fix the issue. It didn’t. In March of 2023, Ball had cartilage replacement surgery — where cartilage is grown outside the body and inserted into it — an operation no player has ever returned from and played in the NBA again.

Until Wednesday. And Ball looked solid, finishing the night with 10 points.

Lonzo Ball is officially back.



10 points | 4-6 FG | 2 threes | 15 minutes pic.twitter.com/CUaEx2mX3x — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 17, 2024

Ball said postgame his knee felt good (via The Athletic).

“I didn’t feel it at all. I felt like I was moving great. So now it’s just about building. Just continue to do it night in and night out.”

Ball added he intends to play in Chicago’s final preseason game on Friday.

It’s a long season and the Bulls will be cautious with Ball — no back-to-backs — but if he can provide some quality point guard minutes behind Josh Giddey and Coby White, that would be a boost for Chicago.

The NBA is just better having Lonzo Ball back on the court. This could be one of the great stories of the season.